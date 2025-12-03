Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walt Wise's avatar
Walt Wise
1h

Excellent points you made.

Plus the detaied info about Notes from the developers of Substack was well worth the read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wes Pearce
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture