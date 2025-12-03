It’s 10PM and you’re refreshing your Substack dashboard again.

Three new subscribers today. Better than yesterday’s two. But still... you do the math in your head. At this rate, it’ll take you three years just to hit 1,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, you’re watching other writers talk about their explosive growth. Their viral posts. Their paid subscriber counts.

And you’re thinking: What am I doing wrong?

Maybe you need to be posting on Twitter five times a day. Maybe you should master LinkedIn’s algorithm. Maybe Instagram Reels are the answer. Maybe you need to learn SEO, run ads, build some complex funnel, or cold-pitch every publication on the internet.

You’re exhausted just thinking about it.

But here’s what I discovered after a year of testing, experimenting, and obsessing over Substack Notes:

Your audience is already here.

Right here on Substack. Not on X. Not on LinkedIn. Not scattered across ten different platforms.

And the simplest path to consistent growth is staring you in the face every time you open the app.

It’s called Notes. And I’ve spent the last year “cracking the code.”

From Stuck to 10,000+ Subscribers in One Year

Let me back up for a second.

A year ago, I was stuck. I had a newsletter, but growth was painfully slow. Maybe 2-3 subscribers a day if I was lucky. I was doing all the “right things”…posting on LinkedIn, sharing my work, trying to be visible.

But something wasn’t clicking.

Then I discovered Notes. And I became a little obsessed.

I started testing everything. Different formats. Different times of day. Different types of content. I tracked what worked and what didn’t. I studied the patterns.

And then I gained 1,000+ subscribers in just 60 days. Just from Notes alone.

Now I consistently grow by 10-20 new subscribers every single day through Notes.

All because I figured out how it really works.

The Notes-Writing System I’ve Been Teaching All Year

For the last several months, I’ve been teaching a simple Notes system built around three types of Notes:

Community Notes — Building connection, asking questions, inviting people to introduce themselves

Education Notes — Sharing tips, insights, how-to’s about newsletter growth and digital products

Motivational Notes — Encouraging writers, sharing universal truths about the creator journey

This system works. It’s been working consistently all year. Hundreds of writers are using it right now to grow their newsletters.

But then something happened in October that made me realize I needed to evolve the system.

Something that explained WHY my Notes were working. And what I needed to change heading into 2026.

What Substack Revealed at “Notes Night” in NYC

Last October, Substack did something unusual. They invited over 100 of their bestselling writers to their NYC office for “Notes Night.”

NYC “Notes Night” Note

And they “pulled back the curtain” on how Notes actually works.

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, stood up and explained why they built Notes in the first place:

“Most platforms don’t really care about writers and creators. They keep you trapped in a big, closed garden where you don’t own your audience, your relationships, or even your content.”

He’s not wrong. We’ve all felt this.

You spend years building on Twitter or Instagram, then one algorithm change tanks your reach. One policy shift and you’re invisible.

But here’s what makes Substack different:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. And we’ve built our business model around that—we only make money when you make money.”

Think about that for a second.

Other platforms want you addicted. They want you scrolling forever. They want you trapped because that’s how they sell ads.

Substack wants you to succeed. They only make money when you make money.

The incentives are finally aligned.

The app is now driving over a third of all paid subscriptions on Substack. Subscribers using the app are seven times more likely to engage with your work.

Notes isn’t some experimental side project. It’s the primary engine of discovery on the platform.

And once I understood how it actually works, I knew exactly what I needed to change about my system.

The Three Critical Updates for Your 2026 Notes Strategy

After “Notes Night” and months of continued testing, I’ve discovered three updates that make the difference between Notes that get likes and Notes that get subscribers.

These aren’t replacing the original system. They’re making it more powerful.

Because now we know what the algorithm is actually looking for.

Update #1: Write More Stories

This is the biggest shift I’ve made.

I used to write a lot of “tips” on Notes. Quick insights. How-tos. Advice.

And those work. They still work.

But stories? Stories are magic.

Here’s what I realized: when you think about giving a tip or sharing advice, ask yourself “How could I turn this into a story?”

What’s a personal experience you’ve had with this tip or advice?

Because people want to hear from YOU. Not just information. Not just tips. They want your unique experience.

Think about it: AI can give tips and information all day long. ChatGPT can write a list of “10 ways to grow your newsletter” in seconds.

But your story? That’s unique. That’s irreplaceable. That’s human.

So, write more stories on Notes.

Short little stories that illustrate your point. Personal experiences that connect with other writers. Vulnerable moments that make people feel less alone.

Stories are what make people stop scrolling and think “Oh, wow…me too.”

Update #2: Restack and Comment More Than Ever

This has always been part of my system. But it’s even more important now.

Here’s why: when you restack someone else’s Note or comment on their content, you’re doing something powerful.

You’re telling Substack’s algorithm: “My audience might like this writer too.”

Mike Cohen explained it like this: when audiences overlap and engage, “that becomes a virtuous cycle that feeds back into what other people who are similar might enjoy.”

In other words, restacking and commenting helps the algorithm understand whose audiences overlap with yours.

It’s training the algorithm to understand your niche. To understand who your ideal readers are. To show your content to people who are most likely to subscribe.

Don’t just restack randomly. Be strategic.

Restack content from writers in your niche. Writers whose audiences you want to reach. Writers whose work genuinely resonates with you.

Update #3: Don’t Feel Pressured by Video

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room.

There’s a big push for video on Substack right now. Live videos. Recorded videos. Video posts.

And that’s fine. If you want to do video, do it.

But here’s what I want you to know: Substack is still a writers’ platform at its core.

Note is still a writers’ platform.

Don’t feel pressured to start doing video if it doesn’t feel natural to you. If it gives you anxiety. If it’s not your strength.

Stick with what works. Stick with writing.

You should absolutely experiment with video if you genuinely want to. If it excites you. If it feels authentic.

But don’t do it just because you think you have to. Do what feels comfortable. Do what you can sustain. Do what allows you to show up consistently without burning out.

Because at the end of the day, consistency beats experimentation every single time.

The Complete 2026 Substack Notes-Writing System

So here’s what the system looks like now, heading into 2026:

The Foundation (still works):

Community Notes (connection and engagement)

Education Notes (tips and insights)

Motivational Notes (encouragement and universal truths)

The 2026 Updates:

Turn your tips into stories whenever possible

Restack and comment strategically to train the algorithm

Stay true to writing if that’s your strength

That’s it. Three key updates. Not forty.

You don’t need to be everywhere…

You don’t need to master ten different platforms…

You don’t need to do video if you don’t want to…

You just need to show up consistently on Notes. Write stories. Engage authentically. Help other writers. Use AI strategically to stay sustainable.

The algorithm is designed to help you. Not trap you. Not exhaust you. Not make you jump through hoops.

It’s designed to connect you with readers who actually want to subscribe.

The Mistake Most Writers Make (And How to Avoid It)

Here’s what I see all the time:

Writers treat Notes like another social media platform to “hack.” They chase virality. They try to be everywhere at once. They post five Notes a day for a week, then disappear for three weeks. They burn out and quit.

But Notes isn’t about going viral. It’s not about gaming the system or finding some secret trick.

It’s about showing up consistently with content that helps other writers. That makes them feel less alone. That gives them practical value.

Do that, and the algorithm does the rest.

📌 Let Me Help You Grow Your Newsletter with Notes

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes it surfaces and rewards is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And, that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I put together how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join now, you’ll get first access to my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting soon (December 11th). You’ll receive a new Notes template every single day for a week. No more staring at blank screens wondering what to write.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below with hundreds of writers growing with Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life. 🙏