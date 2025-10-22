I was sitting on my couch (which has become my “office) at 9PM on a Friday, staring at my third unfinished YouTube video of the week.

My eyes were burning. My brain felt like mush. I had 10 browser tabs open: Canva for graphics, three different scheduling tools, my analytics dashboard showing numbers that barely moved.

The voice in my head wouldn’t shut up: “Everyone else is doing all this stuff. You have to keep up.”

But here’s what was happening: I had maybe 500 subscribers after months of grinding. All that effort, all those late nights, and my newsletter was growing at a snail’s pace.

That’s when I realized something pretty dang important: This isn’t working. And I’m absolutely miserable.

Everyone Told Me to Do More (So I Did, and Nearly Quit)

As writers and creators, we’re all told we need to do MORE.

Post on every platform. Go live three times a week. Start a podcast. Master video. Create Reels. Thread everything on Twitter. Be omnipresent.

So that’s what I did. I was hustling across LinkedIn, X, YouTube, trying to be everywhere at once. Spending hours crafting content for each platform, desperately trying to drive traffic back to my newsletter.

Meanwhile, my subscriber count was slowly crawling forward.

The worst part? My content was pretty good (I think?). I was pouring my heart into every post, sharing genuine insights, really trying to help people. But it felt like shouting into an empty stadium while everyone else somehow had a megaphone.

And I kept thinking: “What am I missing? Why is this so hard?”

Every guru was screaming the same advice: “Do more…Hustle harder…Be consistent across all platforms…” So, I’d wake up and do it all over again.

The irony? I started a newsletter because I wanted freedom. But now I was more trapped than ever.

The One Question That Flipped My Approach

About a few months into this exhausting cycle, I started asking myself a different question.

Not “What else should I be doing?” but “Why am I actually doing all this?”

Do I really need to start a YouTube channel? Or is that just my ego talking because everyone else is doing it?

Do I actually need to go live three times a week? Or am I just trying to keep up with people who have completely different lives and goals than me?

The answer surprised me when I slowed down enough to think about it honestly.

Most of what I was doing wasn’t about growing my newsletter. It was about not feeling left behind.

At this point in my life, I’m learning that simplicity and minimalism aren’t just nice ideas…they’re actually the key to success, happiness, and contentment. I don’t need to be everywhere. I need to be intentional about where I show up.

Here’s what I realized: we’re writers. And writers need quiet space to think and ideate.

Leonardo da Vinci once said, “Men of lofty genius sometimes accomplish the most when they work least, for their minds are occupied with their ideas and the perfection of their conceptions, to which they afterwards give form.”

And Jim Downey, a writer on Saturday Night Live, observed: “Any writer will tell you most of their good ideas come when they’re doing something else.”

Think about that for a second.

By doing LESS, we can actually become MORE creative.

When we slow down and cut out the noise, better ideas come…

When we’re not frantically jumping between platforms, our minds have space to wander and make connections…

All those hours I spent trying to master seven different platforms? That was time I could have spent thinking, processing, creating something meaningful.

So I made a decision that felt terrifying at the time: I was going to simplify everything.

I Found the Growth Engine I Needed…

For months, I’d been stuck at painfully slow growth. Maybe 2-3 new subscribers on a good day.

I tried everything external: social media grinding, attempting to launch a podcast, learning video editing at midnight. All the things the gurus said I “had” to do.

Then one day, I was looking at my Substack analytics and noticed something interesting.

Those casual Notes I’d been posting on Substack? They were bringing in more subscribers than all my external efforts combined.

Not by a little. By a lot.

So I got obsessed with figuring out how Notes actually worked.

Here’s the mistake I’d been making: I was writing random Notes without any strategy. Just posting whatever came to mind, hoping something would stick.

But after weeks of testing and tracking, I discovered something crucial: not all Notes are created equal.

Some Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers. Others quietly convert browsers into subscribers at a crazy rate.

The difference? Understanding which types of Notes actually drive growth.

Once I cracked that “formula,” everything changed. 10+ new subscribers per day became my baseline. Some days, a single Note would bring 30, 40, even 50 new subscribers.

Zero to 14,000 subscribers in one year.

And here’s the best part for my little introvert soul: I work maybe 30 minutes a day average on growth now.

My Entire Growth System (It’s Simpler Than You Think)

Let me show you my entire system. This is it. Nothing fancy.

Every day, I write 3 Substack Notes (20 minutes total)

This is the engine that changed everything for my newsletter.

But they have to be the RIGHT types of Notes. That’s the key most people miss.

I spent months figuring out which Notes get engagement but no subscribers versus which ones consistently convert. There are specific formats that Substack’s algorithm loves. Specific angles that make people hit subscribe.

I write 1 LinkedIn post (10 minutes, and honestly optional)

Sometimes it’s newsletter-related. Sometimes it’s about my day job as a career coach and resume writer.

But here’s the truth: Notes alone could drive your growth. This is just extra.

I publish 3-4 newsletter posts per week

Only because I genuinely like writing and have ideas constantly bubbling up. You could write 1-2 posts and focus more on Notes.

The relationship is simple: Notes bring readers in. Posts keep them engaged.

I connect with other writers

This isn’t a growth hack. It’s just being a real person in a community.

I comment on posts I actually enjoy. I build genuine relationships. Sometimes we swap recommendations when it makes sense.

The systems that run 24/7 while I sleep:

I set up a welcome sequence once. Now it greets every new subscriber automatically and starts building that relationship.

I include 3-4 internal links in every post, keeping people engaged with my content.

I link to one of my digital products at the end of every post. Revenue on autopilot. Same would be true linking to your paid subscription, too.

These systems work around the clock. I built them once, and they compound.

That’s it. That’s the entire system.

The Substack Feature Most Writers Are Completely Ignoring

Here’s what I see constantly: talented writers struggling with painfully slow growth.

They’re creating incredible content. Their writing is genuinely helpful. But nobody’s finding them.

So they start grinding on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram. Spreading themselves thin across platforms that frankly don’t care about their newsletter.

All that effort, scattered everywhere, hoping something clicks.

Meanwhile, Substack Notes is sitting right there—built specifically for newsletter discovery. It’s native to the platform where subscribers already are. It’s faster to write than any other content format. And it’s designed to help readers find writers they’ll love.

But here’s the problem: most people are writing the WRONG types of Notes.

They’re getting engagement—likes, comments, even restacks. But they’re not gaining subscribers. They’re missing the conversion moments. They don’t understand which formats the algorithm actually pushes.

I made the same mistakes for months.

Then I started tracking everything. Which Notes brought subscribers? Which ones just got vanity metrics? What patterns kept showing up?

The breakthrough came when I realized there are specific types of Notes that consistently turn browsers into subscribers. Not by accident. Predictably.

You’re Not Behind—You’re Just Doing the Wrong Things

Here me when I say this…you don’t need to be on seven platforms.

You don’t need a podcast if it doesn’t excite you. You don’t need to master video. You don’t need to go live three times a week.

You can grow your newsletter by doing LESS—if you focus on what actually works for you.

Think about what your life would look like if you weren’t constantly scrambling to keep up with everyone else’s strategy. What if you had quiet mornings to think? Space to let ideas develop? Time to write something you’re actually proud of instead of churning out content for the algorithm?

When we slow down, when we cut out the noise, when we stop trying to be everywhere—that’s when our best work emerges.

Imagine checking your subscriber count tomorrow and seeing +10, +15, +20 new people who genuinely want to hear from you. Not from some viral post that brought the wrong audience. But from authentic connection with readers who get what you’re about.

That became my reality. And it can be yours too.

Let Me Show You the Exact Notes Strategy That Changed My Newsletter

Ok, so I could have kept this system to myself.

But I’m watching too many talented writers burn out on tactics that don’t work. Grinding away on strategies that made sense for someone else but make them miserable.

That’s exactly why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

I want to show you how doing LESS—writing just a few Notes per day—can actually drive major results for your newsletter.

Inside the workshop, you’ll learn how to:

✅ Wake up to 10-20 new subscribers every single day without spending hours on social media or trying to be everywhere at once

✅ Finally stop feeling behind because you’re not doing everything the gurus tell you to do—and start growing faster with a simplified system that actually fits your life

✅ Know exactly which types of Notes drive subscriber growth and which ones just waste your time with vanity metrics

✅ Build a predictable growth system that brings you subscribers on autopilot—even when you’re not actively promoting

This workshop is for you if you’re tired of the hustle. If you want sustainable growth without burning out. If you’re ready to master the one feature that Substack built specifically for discovery.

Join hundreds of writers who’ve simplified their strategy and started seeing real growth below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Whether you join or not, remember this: Less can be more. Focus beats frantic. And right now, Notes are the biggest leverage point for newsletter growth on Substack.

Don’t sleep on them.

Question: What’s holding you back from writing more and growing with Notes?

