I’ve been gaining 10+ new subscribers every single day from Substack Notes for over a year.

Some days it’s 20. Some days more.

Last month Notes alone brought in 770 new subscribers to my newsletter. I wake up every morning and new subscribers have come in overnight from Notes I’d posted the day before.

Sometimes Notes I’d posted weeks earlier were still bringing in readers.

This isn’t from LinkedIn. Or from any other platform. Just Notes. I spend about Twenty minutes a day (because I simply follow my system and templates).

The same simple routine followed consistently until the compound effect took over.

Here’s exactly what that routine looks like.

Most Platforms Work Against You. This One Actually Wants You to Grow.

Before I get into the specifics, let me explain why Notes is worth your 20 minutes — because most writers still don’t understand what makes it fundamentally different from every other platform they’ve tried.

Every other platform you’ve used is working against your newsletter.

Facebook wants you scrolling Facebook. Instagram wants you staying on Instagram. LinkedIn rewards content that keeps people on LinkedIn.

They make money when you stay inside their platform so they actively work against your attempts to send people somewhere else.

Substack built Notes with the opposite goal.

At Substack’s NYC Notes Night last year, Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, stood in front of over 100 writers and said something I’ve been repeating ever since.

Most platforms are designed to keep you trapped in endless scroll because that’s what their business model requires. Substack only makes money when you make money. So they built an algorithm specifically designed to help readers discover writers they’ll actually subscribe to.

Mike Cohen, Substack’s head of machine learning — the person who literally built the algorithm — explained it simply. “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed.”

Not time spent. Not ad clicks. Not engagement bait. Subscriptions.

This is why Notes feels different from every other platform you’ve tried. You’re finally working with an algorithm that’s actually on your side.

What’s Actually Happening Behind the Scenes When You Post a Note

Once you understand what the algorithm is optimizing for, everything else starts making sense.

The Notes feed is constantly trying to match your writing with readers who are likely to subscribe.

When people engage with your Notes the algorithm learns something: other readers like this one might also enjoy this writer. It starts showing your Notes to new audiences. Those audiences engage. The cycle compounds.

But here’s the part most writers miss.

This only works if the algorithm has enough signal to understand who you are. That signal comes from consistency. Showing up every single day with the right types of Notes is how you teach the algorithm your voice…

..who you write for, what you stand for, and who in the Notes feed is most likely to click through and subscribe.

The first few weeks feel slow and that’s completely normal. Around month two or three things start clicking. By month six they don’t stop.

This is why the daily routine matters more than any single viral Note.

Two Notes a Day. Twenty Minutes. Here’s Exactly What I Do.

The routine is simpler than most writers expect.

My routine includes Notes per day (some days three if I’m feeling frisky). Twenty minutes total. Each one doing a completely different job.

Morning Note — 10 minutes.

A story-driven or educational Note. It might include a specific insight or one honest moment from my writing journey. Something that connects with a writer who’s never heard of me before.

Here’s a recent example of one that worked well:

“I tried Substack once before. It completely tanked. Not because the platform didn’t work. Because my heart wasn’t in the topic. I was writing about what I was good at professionally — not what genuinely lit me up. Second time around I wrote about what I actually loved. Twelve months later — 16,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue. The topic wasn’t the problem. The passion was.”

One clear idea, with a first line hook that stops the scroll. An ending that makes someone feel understood. This is the Note that converts new readers into subscribers.

Evening Note — 10 minutes.

A community or motivational Note. Something that invites engagement or gives writers permission to keep going.

Here’s an example:

“If you’re growing on Substack right now — drop a link to your latest Note or post below. Let’s find each other, restack each other’s work, and grow together. This is how the algorithm works best anyway.”

This is just one example of many. You could share a quote that hit you that day. Or a story from a friend or subscriber.

The goal is connection — building the kind of relationship that makes readers want to stay subscribed and tell other writers about you.

This Note deepens trust and signals to the algorithm that real community is forming around your writing.

Your Morning Note attracts. Your Evening Note connects. That’s the basics of this system.

(Of course there’s extra bits, like engaging with other writers and building a community. I explain more of that inside my Workshop.)

Not All Notes Are Created Equal. Here’s Which Ones Actually Matter.

Story-driven Notes convert subscribers more consistently than anything else.

Not tips or clever takes. Stories. Specific honest moments from your journey that make a reader think “that’s exactly where I am right now.” When that happens they don’t just engage, they subscribe because they want more.

Educational Notes build credibility and get restacked.

One clear actionable insight explained simply. When writers restack your Note it puts your writing in front of audiences who’ve never seen your work before.

Community Notes invite participation and drive genuine engagement.

Ask writers to share something. Come back and engage with every response. The algorithm notices real connection and amplifies it.

Motivational Notes create emotional connection.

These are honest reflections. The permission to keep going. These are the Notes that make someone feel less alone — and when your writing makes someone feel less alone they subscribe and stay subscribed for years.

You don’t need to write ALL of these Notes. But you can pick what you like from each bucket that day, and just write two.

Stop Writing for Likes. Start Writing for This Instead.

For the first several months I was doing it wrong.

I was writing the Notes that felt safe. Tips. Observations. Things that sounded smart and got decent engagement. Some of them got hundreds of likes. Most of them brought in almost no new subscribers.

Then I started paying attention to the Notes that were actually converting…the ones making people click through to my profile and subscribe.

They were almost never the most polished or the most clever. They were the most honest.

A Note with 300 likes and four new subscribers is not the same as a Note with 60 likes and 30 new subscribers. Vanity metrics feel productive but real growth compounds.

Once I understood that gap everything changed.

Over the last year? My Substack has hit almost 2 million page views. 16,000 subscribers. Zero zero-subscriber days for over a year straight.

I owe much of that to staying consistent with my Notes routine.

Let me show you how to start growing your Substack with Notes

Understanding which Note types work is one thing. Knowing how to write them so the algorithm actually surfaces and rewards them is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out — which Notes bring subscribers, which ones just get vanity metrics, and what makes the algorithm show your work to new readers every single day.

That’s why I created the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post — discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert scrollers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 16,000 subscribers.

Write Notes that actually work in 20 minutes or less — so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy.

Avoid the engagement trap — learn which Notes get tons of likes and zero subscribers so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle.

Build a sustainable daily practice — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks.

Think about where your Substack could be in a year if you gained 10+ new subscribers every single day. That’s 3,600+ new readers built entirely from 20 minutes of daily writing.

And right now when you join the Workshop, you also get the March 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge templates — all seven daily templates in a complete Google Doc so you can start writing immediately.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop so far, and you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What does your current Notes routine look like — or do you have one yet? Drop it in the comments. I’d love to know where you are.

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📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.