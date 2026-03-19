Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Ken Peabody's avatar
Ken Peabody
10h

I love this idea. My only problem is I'm in this to get supplemental income. Every dime we get now is already accounted for. Some twice. Hopefully I'll get to a point that I can take this workshop.

The information you give is so helpful, though.

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