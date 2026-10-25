You open Notes, scroll for a while, post nothing, and tell yourself you’ll do it tomorrow.

I know because I’ve been there, too.

However, Day 1 of the November 7-Day Notes Challenge is built for that morning.

On Sunday, November 1, an email lands in your inbox with a Notes template and a walkthrough for making it your own.

Here’s exactly what you’d get…

The Idea is Already There When You Sit Down

When you’re inside the Challenge, you open that first email with your coffee in hand and the hard part is done for you.

You get one Notes template, plus a short explanation of why that type of Note brings in subscribers.

Most writers can write a good Note. What stops them is opening the app with nothing to say.

Here’s How You Make It Yours, No Matter Your Niche

Once of the biggest questions I get is, “How will this work for my niche?”

The beauty of Substack is we have all types of writers. However, the general structure and idea of successful Notes are pretty much the same.

The template gives you the shape. You supply the details that make it sound like you.

There are three quick steps:

Keep the structure of the first line

Replace the details with a moment from your own week

Read it out loud and cut anything you wouldn’t actually say

Say the template is a Story Note. Here’s how two very different writers might use it:

A parenting writer: “I hid in the pantry for five minutes today just to eat a cookie in peace. My kids found me anyway.”

A career writer: “I rewrote my resume four times at 11 p.m. before I admitted I was avoiding the real work.”

Same structure, yet different voices.

Then you post it and spend the rest of your 20 minutes replying to other writers.

That’s pretty darn close to my own routine. I write two Notes a day, schedule the second one, and use the rest of my time replying and restacking.

Notes is Behind Most of My Growth, and It’s the First Thing I’d Build Again

Notes is where strangers find you. It brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and if I started over today, it’s the first thing I’d focus on.

Join the Workshop by Thursday and Day 1 Is Waiting for You

My Notes Growth Workshop teaches the full system. Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple way to know what to post each day

When you join, the November 7-Day Notes Challenge comes as a bonus. It starts Sunday, November 1, with a new template in your inbox every morning for seven days.

Enrollment closes Thursday, October 29, at midnight Eastern, so you’d have your first template on November 1. Once the Challenge starts, you can’t join mid-week.

If you’re ready to kick your Substack’s growth engine into gear, the details are below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the Note you keep meaning to write but haven’t?