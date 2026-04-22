I want to tell you about Clint.

When he joined the Digital Product Masterclass earlier this year, he was a writer on Substack and LinkedIn covering personal finance for people in their 20s and 30s.

He’s a good writer with a growing audience.

But, he had doubts about how to monetize it all…

He’d been thinking about creating a digital product for months. Every time he got close to starting he talked himself out of it.

“Who’s going to pay for something I wrote? My audience isn’t big enough yet. I’ll do it when I have more time.”

It’s the most common thing I hear from writers who are ready to monetize but haven’t pulled the trigger yet.

I have the idea. I have the audience. I just can’t convince myself to actually do it.

Clint had that exact doubt. He joined anyway.

He did everything the Masterclass taught him. Here’s what that built.

He didn’t overcomplicate it.

He picked one specific problem his audience had…new parents in their 20s and 30s trying to figure out their finances for the first time.

Then, he decided to create a simple ebook as a PDF. Set it up on Stan Store (as the Masterclass explains). He had his first product live and ready to sell within a week of joining.

Not four weeks…Not two months of planning and second-guessing. One week.

Then he waited to see what would happen.

Six weeks later I was going about my morning when a message came through. I hadn’t reached out to Clint. Hadn’t asked him for anything. He just sent this completely out of nowhere:

“Hey Wes, I just wanted to tell you how grateful I am that I took your Masterclass. I just crossed $2,000 in sales from my book. I really can’t believe it. I took your advice and kept everything really simple, and it worked. Thanks again.”

$2,000 from one simple ebook. Written in a week, sold it to an audience he’d already been building.

Here’s why it worked — and why it’ll work for you too

This is the part I want every writer to understand.

Clint didn’t succeed because he had a massive audience or built something complicated.

He succeeded because he picked one specific problem, created one simple solution, and trusted the process enough to finish.

Most writers convince themselves they need more before they can start. More subscribers. More time. A more polished product.

So they wait. Months go by, and the product idea sits in a notes app somewhere and never becomes anything real.

Clint waited too until he had a clear system to follow. Then he moved fast and didn’t look back.

Let me show you how to create & launch your first product, just like Clint

Six weeks from now you could be sending me a message just like Clint’s.

The Digital Product Masterclass is the exact system he followed. Here’s what’s inside:

How to find your first digital product idea — the specific problem already sitting inside your expertise that your audience will actually pay to solve, even if your list is still small

How to create it simply and fast — no complicated production, no months of planning, just a focused product you can build in days not months

How to price it, set it up, and sell it — the exact tech stack I use, kept deliberately simple, so you spend your time writing and selling instead of managing software

How to sell it consistently through your newsletter — without every email feeling like a pitch and without burning out the audience you’ve worked hard to build

This is the exact same system I’ve used to generate over $180K in product sales in the last 18 months.

If you’ve been sitting on a product idea and keep telling yourself you’ll get to it eventually — this is your sign to stop waiting. The Masterclass is reopened for this week ONLY and then it comes back down.

You can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

And even if the Masterclass isn’t for you right now, I want to encourage you to create something simple anyway.

One specific problem. One focused solution. One price point your audience can say yes to without thinking too hard.

Start there and everything else follows.

Keep writing, Wes