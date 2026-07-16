Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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David Iler LMT CPT's avatar
David Iler LMT CPT
10h

Audience ownership over self-publishing...": this one engages his core argument directly, the distinction he's proudest of, so it flatters the sharpest part of his thinking rather than the surface.

The warehouse line adds a small image of your own instead of parroting his. Reads as a peer who understood the piece. One thing to weigh: you're a published author with a book on Amazon, so "warehouse of unsold books

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