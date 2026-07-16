For most of history, making a living as a writer looked like one of two things.

You became Stephen King. Or James Patterson. Or Malcolm Gladwell.

Or you made almost nothing.

There wasn’t much in between. Publishing was never the hard part. Getting anyone to read it was.

You needed an agent to say yes, then a publisher, then distribution and bookstores and a marketing budget you had no control over.

Most writers never got past the first no.

But something remarkable is happening right now, and most people haven’t noticed it yet.

For the first time in history, there’s a middle class of writers. And they’re thriving.

Not famous. Not broke. Just people making a real, steady living doing the thing they love, without a publishing deal or a viral moment to get there.

The Gatekeepers Lost Their Power and Nobody Announced It

The internet didn’t just make it possible for anyone to publish. We’ve had that for over a decade. Anyone could start a blog in 2010.

The real shift is more recent, and it’s bigger than publishing.

Now anyone can build an audience.

That’s the part that actually changes things. You no longer need a stranger in New York deciding your writing is worth printing.

You go find the readers yourself, one at a time, and build something real with them directly.

I think about this a lot because it’s the opposite of how I used to think about work. For years I believed you needed someone else’s approval before your effort counted for anything. A manager. A client. A gatekeeper with a title.

The biggest shift isn’t self-publishing. It’s audience ownership.

Once you own the relationship with your readers, the old system stops mattering nearly as much.

Nobody On This List Has an Agent, and That’s the Point

Picture the people building this right now:

A teacher writing about the books that shaped her classroom…

A dad writing after the kids go to bed…

A nurse writing about the patients she’ll never forget…

None of them are famous. Most started with zero subscribers and a doubt-filled Google Doc.

They’re building audiences around things that would never have made it past a publisher’s desk. Topics like parenting, fantasy fiction nobody asked for, grief, recipes from a kitchen in the suburbs.

They don’t need a million readers. They need a few hundred people who actually care what they have to say.

From there, the options open up fast. You can launch that book, create a simple workshop, build a digital product, or a paid newsletter.

None of it requires anyone’s permission.

This is exactly how I’ve grown my Substack to 19,000 subscribers and a consistent $5K+ per month.

Not from a book deal or being an Amazon bestseller…just from building an audience.

That’s what I mean by a middle class of writers. It’s not the bestseller list. It’s a teacher or a nurse earning real money from people who genuinely value what they make.

Substack Isn’t Another Platform. It’s the First One Built for This

I have to be honest about my bias here, since I built my entire business on this platform.

Substack isn’t exciting because it gives writers another place to post. We already had plenty of those.

It’s exciting because it gives ordinary writers something they rarely had before: direct access to readers, with nothing standing between the two of you.

I left a burnt out coaching business doing five to seven calls a day and started here with zero audience and zero credibility.

Today I earn more than my old salary writing one to two hours a day.

That opportunity is available to more writers today than at any point in history.

For decades, writers needed permission to make a living from their words.

Today, they just need an audience.

The future belongs to writers who own their audience, not writers who wait around for one to be handed to them.

How I Turned One Post a Day into $5K a Month

This is exactly what I teach inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

It’s how I grew my own audience to 19,000+ subscribers and built a business that brings in a consistent $5K or more every month, writing only an hour or two a day.

Not a fluke month or a big launch spike. A repeatable system that works whether you’re starting from zero or you’ve been stuck at the same subscriber count for a year.

When you join the Masterclass this week, you’re getting:

📌 Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass — the complete system for growing your newsletter and turning readers into income.

📌 Notes Writing Playbook: a done-for-you set of templates and daily writing prompts built to solve the one thing that stalls most writers, sitting down with nothing to say. This is normally a paid bonus.

Bonus this week only: join the Masterclass by Friday and the Notes Writing Playbook is included free. You can secure your spot below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The writers building real careers right now aren’t waiting for someone to pick them.

They’re just showing up.

Keep writing, Wes