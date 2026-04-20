Esther messaged me about twelve weeks ago.

She was a nutritionist who’d been on Substack for a few months writing about the relationship with food. She was showing up consistently, writing posts, trying to figure out Notes — doing everything she thought she was supposed to be doing.

And she was getting maybe two or three new subscribers a week.

She wasn’t angry about it. She was just honest. She told me she was starting to wonder if she was cut out for this, if her niche was too small, if Notes was even worth the time she was putting into it.

I told her the niche was fine. The writing was fine. What she didn’t have was a system.

I told her exactly what to do. Take the Notes Growth Workshop and jump into the Notes Challenge that was starting the following week.

No complicated strategy or multi-platform approach. Just one system, done consistently for 30 days.

So, she did. She wrote 2-3 Notes every single day…not random thoughts, but the specific types I teach inside the Notes Workshop that actually convert scrollers into subscribers.

She engaged genuinely with other writers in her niche. She restacked strategically. That was it, about twenty minutes a day. Nothing else.

She trusted me and jumped in with both feet.

Thirty days later she had 100 new subscribers. And it’s been on track at about 100+ every single month since (and growing).

That really does show how Notes is the best place to invest your time, if you’re looking to grow.

They all started exactly where you are right now

Esther isn’t the only one. Leah Steele Barnett joined the Workshop when she had just over 100 subscribers. She hit 500+ and now adds new subscribers every single week from Notes alone. Micah came in at 200 subscribers writing about finance and AI — not the easiest niche to grow in. He hit 800 after going through the Notes Growth Challenge inside the Workshop.

These aren’t lucky breaks. This is what happens when you stop guessing and follow a system that’s already been tested and proven across niches, audiences, and starting points.

Two reasons to join tonight and not next week

Reason 1 — The Notes Writing Playbook bonus disappears Monday.

When you join the Notes Workshop this week, you get my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus. It’s 30 of my best-performing prompts and templates broken down by type, hook, and structure — so you always know what to write and exactly why it works. The blank screen problem gone for good.

Friday it disappears. It will not be included after this week.

Reason 2 — The Workshop price doubles within the week.

Before the next Notes Growth Challenge in May, the Workshop price is going to be at least 2X. The price you see today is the lowest it will ever be. Next weekend you’ll be paying double without the Playbook included.

Join tonight and you get the Workshop at the current price plus 30 done-for-you Notes templates as a bonus.

Wait until next week and you pay double for the Workshop alone.

Esther gave it 30 days of consistent writing. That’s all it takes.

You can keep showing up on Notes every day without a system — posting and hoping something eventually clicks. Figuring it out through trial and error while other writers pull ahead.

Or you can do what Esther did. Follow the system for 30 days, stay consistent when it feels slow, and let the compounding do its work.

The writers who join tonight will wake up next Monday with a system already in place.

The ones who wait will be figuring it out on their own — at double the price — without the Playbook. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Where are you right now with Notes? Are you posting consistently or still trying to find a routine? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to hear where you are with this.