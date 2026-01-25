There are a LOT of new writers here who have joined my Substack in the last few months. So, I want to touch base and help you take the next step.

Maybe you’re just starting your newsletter…

Or maybe you’ve already started and you feel stuck…

You’re writing consistently, showing up. Doing what you think you’re supposed to do.

But growth feels slow. You’re not sure if you’re doing the right things.

The best investment you can make right now is in training that helps you get over that hurdle.

Every time I’ve invested in myself (hiring a coach, buying a guide, joining a course, etc.), I’ve grown. Not just a little. Significantly.

Because I stopped wasting months trying to figure everything out alone and started learning from people who’d already done what I was trying to do.

You don’t have to figure this out by yourself.

Why I’m writing this (and why timing matters)

I got a message this weekend from a new writer. She said: “I really want to grow my newsletter this year. I see you have some products to help but I’m not sure which one is best for me.”

That made me realize I should send out a quick guide helping new writers navigate where to start.

Also, I need to tell you that pricing is going up 3X on all my trainings by February 1st.

So if you’ve been thinking about joining any of these, now is the time to jump in.

Think of this as your roadmap. Three steps. Pick where you are and start there.

📌 Step 1: Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass

If you’re new or still figuring out your direction:

This is where everyone should start.

It gives you the complete strategy I used to grow to 10,000+ subscribers in one year.

You’ll learn how to narrow down your niche so you’re not all over the place trying to write about everything.

How to write your story in a way that actually connects with readers instead of sounding like every other newsletter out there.

How to start growing your newsletter with a clear strategy instead of just winging it and hoping something sticks.

This is for new writers or anyone who feels stuck at low subscriber counts and doesn’t have a clear growth plan yet.

📌 Step 2: “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop

Start growing by 10+ subscribers daily through Notes

Once you’ve got the basics down, this is how you accelerate growth.

This teaches you the 20-minute daily Notes writing system that brings me around 10+ subscribers a day. Notes is the best way to grow on Substack right now.

Inside, you’ll learn the exact types of Notes that convert browsers into subscribers (not just get likes).

How to write them in minutes without it taking over your entire day.

The daily system that compounds into real, predictable growth instead of random spikes you can’t replicate.

This is for writers ready to commit to consistent daily growth and want the fastest path to building their audience.

📌 Step 3: Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass

Start making money with simple digital products

I think writers should monetize from day one. Or at least as soon as possible.

Growing your newsletter without monetization is just building a time-consuming hobby. You need revenue (beyond only paid subscribers) to make this sustainable.

This masterclass shows you exactly WHAT to create

How to validate your product idea before wasting weeks building something nobody wants.

How to set it up to actually sell instead of launching to crickets.

Inside, you’ll learn the same strategy I used to generate $100K in revenue within the last year through simple products.

This is for anyone ready to turn their newsletter into actual income instead of just growing vanity metrics.

But, Don’t just take my word for it…

Over 500 writers have joined these masterclasses. Here’s what real students are saying:

“Wes I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month, just using Notes three times daily since November.” -Laura, Real Student

“Hi Wes, I wanted to reach out and say thank you. Your Substack Growth Masterclass made a real impact on me. It helped me structure my approach on Substack after a major life event, and gave me the clarity I needed to start writing consistently.” -Cindy, Real Student

“I created my first digital product using Wes’s validation process and sold it to my list of 750 subscribers. Made about $500 in the first week. I was shocked it was that simple. The pricing guidance and launch framework were exactly what I needed to finally stop overthinking and just do it.” -Michael, Real Student

Last chance to jump in at this pricing before it doubles

Current pricing is the lowest it’ll ever be.

February 1st, prices go up 2X to 3X across all three trainings.

If you’ve been thinking about joining, this is your window.

Over 500 writers have already joined these masterclasses. I’ve watched them go from slow growth to consistent momentum. I’m continually impressed by the results these amazing writers get.

Don’t spend 2026 guessing what works. Don’t waste another year stuck at 200 subscribers wondering why other writers are growing and you’re not. Don’t keep writing for free when you could be building real revenue.

These three systems are everything you need to grow your Substack 10X this year.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions? If you’re still not sure which product is right for you, just drop a comment below. I’ll help point you in the right direction.