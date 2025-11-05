If you’ve been on Substack lately, you can’t escape it.

Everyone’s talking about Notes.

Everyone’s dissecting the algorithm. Every post is analyzing what works, reverse-engineering viral moments, obsessing over the mechanics.

The conversation exploded after Substack’s NYC Notes Night a few weeks ago. Writers finally got real answers about how the algorithm actually works.

Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, explained the technical details. Hamish McKenzie, co-founder, explained the philosophy behind it.

Since then, it’s been non-stop.

“How does the algorithm rank Notes?”

“What’s the secret formula?”

“When should I post?”

“How many characters is optimal?”

“How do I hack this thing?”

I’ve seen dozens of posts trying to crack the code. Writers tracking their results, testing different approaches, sharing their theories about what the algorithm wants.

But here’s what’s getting lost in all this algorithm talk:

The algorithm is just the delivery system. It’s not the thing that makes you succeed.

As we head into 2026, the writers who win won’t be the ones who “hacked” the algorithm. They’ll be the ones who understood what the algorithm is trying to do—and gave it exactly what it needs.

Let me show you what that actually looks like.

Yes, Understanding the Algorithm Helps (But It Won’t Save You)

Let’s start by acknowledging what’s true: understanding how the Notes algorithm works does help.

At the NYC event, Substack gave us unprecedented insight. Mike Cohen explained it clearly: “We’re optimizing for sign-ups and subscriptions. The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

Not scroll time. Not engagement metrics. Not ad impressions.

Subscriptions.

This is fundamentally different from every other platform you’ve used. Twitter wants you scrolling. Instagram wants you watching Reels. LinkedIn wants you trapped in the feed.

Substack’s algorithm wants readers to find writers they’ll actually pay for.

Hamish said it directly: “We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible and make as much money as possible. We only make money when you make money.”

The incentives are finally aligned. That’s powerful. That’s worth understanding.

But here’s where the obsession goes wrong:

Knowing how the algorithm works doesn’t automatically make you successful.

You can understand every technical detail Mike shared and still gain zero subscribers. You can know exactly what the algorithm optimizes for and still produce content that goes nowhere.

Because the algorithm doesn’t care about you understanding it. It cares about whether your content solves the problem it’s designed to solve.

That problem: connecting readers with writers they’ll want to subscribe to.

The real question isn’t “how does the algorithm work?” The real question is: “Am I creating content the algorithm can actually work with?”

Big difference.

Everyone’s Studying the Algorithm While Missing the Obvious

Here’s what I’m watching happen right now…

Writers are spending hours analyzing the algorithm.

Tracking what time to post for maximum visibility. Studying which formats get the most engagement. Reverse-engineering Notes that went viral. Testing different character counts to see what performs better.

Meanwhile, they’re missing the fundamentals.

Are you clear about who you help?

Does your content communicate value in the first sentence?

Are you showing up consistently or just when you feel inspired?

Are you building genuine relationships or just broadcasting?

Do people actually want to subscribe to your newsletter based on what you’re posting?

These questions matter more than any algorithm insight.

The algorithm amplifies what’s already working. It doesn’t create success from nothing.

I see this pattern a lot. Writers with quickly written content obsessing over the algorithm, wondering why they’re not growing. Meanwhile, writers with clear value and consistent presence grow steadily without thinking much about the algorithm at all.

The algorithm rewards fundamentals, not hacks.

Hamish wrote something recently that adds important context here. He’s developing a theory about “the three stages of an online ecosystem’s evolution”: foundational technology, then applications, then civic system design.

His point: Substack is in that third stage. They learned from the mistakes of the applications era…the social networks that created engagement traps and misaligned incentives. They’re building a system designed for better outcomes for both writers and readers.

The algorithm is part of that intentional system design. It’s not a game to be won or a puzzle to be solved. It’s infrastructure built to help the right readers find the right writers.

When you understand that, you stop trying to hack it and start working with it.

The 5 Things That Actually Matter for Substack in 2026

Here’s what successful writers will focus on in 2026 while everyone else is still obsessing over algorithm minutiae.

Clarity beats cleverness every single time.

The algorithm surfaces clear value, not clever wordplay or vague observations.

Your Notes need to answer three questions immediately: Who are you? What do you do? Why should someone care?

I’ve tested this extensively. My “clever” Notes get likes. My clear Notes get subscribers. The algorithm rewards clarity because clarity helps it do its job—connect readers with writers who can help them.

Stop trying to be interesting or impressive. Start being immediately useful.

Consistency beats virality, and it’s not even close.

One viral Note brings a spike in attention. Consistent Notes build sustainable growth.

The algorithm learns your voice through consistency. Mike said it at the event: “We want to understand where you are in your flow.” Show up regularly so the algorithm can figure out who your ideal readers are and show your work to them.

I went from 2-3 subscribers daily to 10-20+ when I committed to posting 2-3 Notes every single day. Not because each Note was brilliant. Because consistency gave the algorithm the data it needed to connect me with the right people.

2026 winners: writers posting quality Notes daily. Not writers chasing viral moments monthly.

Relationships accelerate growth faster than reach ever will.

The algorithm rewards genuine engagement, not broadcast-only behavior.

When you restack thoughtfully, comment meaningfully, and support other writers, the algorithm notices. It sees these connections and uses them to surface your work to similar audiences.

This isn’t theory. This is how the algorithm actually works.

Mike explained it: “If we see overlaps between audiences of different publications, that becomes a virtuous cycle that feeds back into what other people who are similar might enjoy.”

I spend as much time engaging with others as I do posting my own Notes. That’s not altruism, it’s strategy that the algorithm rewards.

Value beats volume without exception.

More Notes doesn’t equal more growth if those Notes don’t communicate value.

Better to post one clear, valuable Note than five vague observations that make people scroll past.

The algorithm optimizes for subscriptions, remember? If your Notes don’t make people want to subscribe, posting more frequently won’t help. You’re just creating more content the algorithm can’t effectively surface.

Quality over quantity isn’t a cliché here, it’s how the system actually works.

Systems beat tactics before tactics even show up.

Stop chasing the latest “Notes growth hack.”

Build a system instead: clear positioning + consistent presence + genuine engagement + valuable content.

The algorithm rewards systems because systems produce consistent signals about who you are and who you serve. Tactics produce noise that the algorithm has to filter through.

When you have a system, you don’t worry about algorithm changes. Your fundamentals work regardless of how Substack tweaks the ranking factors.

2026 will separate the system builders from the tactic chasers. The algorithm will keep evolving, but the fundamentals won’t change.

Why 2026 is Going to Be Different (And Why This Matters More Than Ever)

The landscape is shifting faster than most people realize.

Notes is now Substack’s number one source of subscriber growth. In the last three months, 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions came through the app.

This isn’t a side feature anymore. It’s the primary growth engine on the platform.

What this means for 2026: more writers will flood onto Notes. The competition for attention will increase. The noise level will go up.

But here’s your opportunity.

Most of those writers will obsess over the algorithm. They’ll chase hacks and tricks. They’ll get frustrated when quick fixes don’t work. They’ll burn out trying to reverse-engineer success.

Meanwhile, you can focus on fundamentals that actually drive growth. Build systems that work regardless of algorithm tweaks. Create sustainable growth instead of chasing spikes. Position yourself as someone readers actually want to subscribe to.

The writers who win in 2026 won’t be the ones who “cracked the code.” They’ll be the ones who understood what the algorithm is trying to do and made it easy for the algorithm to do its job.

Stop Obsessing, Start Building

Here’s the bottom line.

Yes, understand how Notes works…

Yes, know that the algorithm optimizes for subscriptions…

Yes, recognize that Substack’s incentives are finally aligned with yours as a creator…

But then stop obsessing over the mechanics and algorithm hacks.

Start focusing on being clear about who you help, showing up consistently, and building real relationships in the Notes community.

The algorithm will handle the rest. That’s literally what it’s designed to do.

2026 belongs to the writers who build systems, not the ones who chase hacks.

Ready to Build Your System Instead of Chasing Hacks?

I spent months testing different approaches to Notes. I tracked what worked and what didn’t. I obsessed over the details until I figured out what actually moves the needle.

What I learned: the fundamentals matter more than any algorithm insight.

That’s why I created the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop. This isn’t about algorithm hacks or tricks that stop working after the next update. It’s about building the system that makes Notes actually work for you.

Inside, I put together how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special Bonus: Join this week and get my “Supercharge Your Notes with AI” training. You’ll learn how to use AI to generate better Notes ideas without sounding robotic.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below with hundreds of writers growing with Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

2026 is going to separate the algorithm chasers from the system builders.

I can’t wait to see you grow this year!

