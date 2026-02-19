Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Witkowski's avatar
Brian Witkowski
6h

No one needs an MBA in 2026 unless you really badly want to assimilate into a dying corporation.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture