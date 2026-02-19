I was about to turn 40.

Everyone told me I should go back and get my MBA. That was the “smart” career move if I wanted to advance and make real money.

Honestly? It sounded like a nightmare.

Thousands of dollars paid in education just so I could go sit in an office and work for someone else for the next 20 years. More debt, more stress, more time away from my life. All so I could have “MBA” after my name on LinkedIn.

So instead, I started my newsletter.

I started growing my LinkedIn and my Substack at the same time and decided to go all in on it. Take that time I’d be spending getting my MBA and put it into building something I actually owned.

It felt risky. People questioned it. Some people thought I was making a huge mistake.

But I did it anyway.

The results? I made $100K last year from my newsletter.

Zero employees, no overhead, no boss telling me what to do or when to do it. Just me, my writing, and simple digital products that help people grow their own newsletters.

And I had a lot more fun doing it than getting an MBA would’ve been.

Since New Year’s, I’ve been working remotely from Puerto Rico. Just chasing the sunshine and good weather. I surf in the mornings when the waves are good, write in the afternoons for a couple hours, then the rest of the day is mine.

That’s what creating a newsletter actually looks like in real life (when you set it up the right way). Not fancy or complicated. Just freedom to design my days how I want them.

The MBA path would’ve given me more debt, another degree to hang on the wall, and maybe a slightly better job where I’m still trading time for money and asking permission to take vacation days.

The newsletter path gave me ownership, freedom, and income on my terms.

I chose right.

My advice to you? Go for it. Whatever you’re dreaming about, whatever unconventional path you’re considering, just go for it.

This is your life and nobody else is going to pay your bills or tell you how to go for your goals and dreams. Nobody else is going to give you permission or hand you the life you want.

Build a life that gives you more time freedom, not something that just takes more time away from you.

That’s exactly what I teach in my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

The complete system for building a newsletter that gives you both income and freedom.

How to grow without burning out…How to monetize with simple digital products along with paid subscriptions…How to build something that’s actually yours…

This is the exact path I took from 0 to $100K in revenue, from burnt-out career coach to working 2-3 hours a day from the beach.

Inside the Masterclass, you’ll learn:

The complete growth system (Notes strategy, daily promotion, community building)

How to monetize with simple digital products (the model that made me $100K)

The freedom-first business approach that doesn’t burn you out

How to build sustainable income on your own terms

Special bonus this week only: When you join, you also get my $1K Digital Product Formula. This walks you through creating your first product and making its first $1,000, so you can start generating real income right away.

This bonus expires Monday, so if you’ve been thinking about joining, now’s the time.

You can join the Masterclass below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Whatever you’re dreaming about building, go for it. The MBA path, the corporate ladder, the “safe” route…that’s not the only option.

You can build something that’s yours. Something that gives you freedom and income without trading every hour for dollars.

Keep writing,

Wes

P.S. - I was scared to skip the MBA and go all-in on my newsletter. Everyone thought I was crazy, but it was the decision I ever made.

Don’t let fear of the unconventional path keep you from building the life you actually want.

P.P.S. - The Masterclass teaches the complete system I used to go from 0 to $100K in revenue. This is what’s working in 2026, not outdated tactics from 2024. Join now before the $1K Product Formula bonus expires Monday.