I used to stare at my phone every morning, the Notes app looking back at me, with absolutely no idea what to write.

The pressure was real. I knew I needed to post on Notes daily to grow my newsletter. Everyone kept saying “just show up consistently” and “Notes is the secret to growth.”

But nobody told me what the heck to actually write about.

Meanwhile, I had 50+ posts sitting in my archive doing absolutely nothing. Just collecting digital dust while I stressed about creating fresh content every single day.

I was stuck at 2-3 new subscribers a day. Posting random thoughts. Getting a few likes here and there. But real growth? Basically nothing.

Then I figured out a simple process that changed everything.

I went from 2-3 subscribers daily to 10+. Then 20+. Then 30+ or more on good days.

Last month? My newsletter grew by 600+ subscribers. Only from writing simple Notes using content I’d already created.

I’m sharing with you here the exact process, which takes about 15 minutes. And you’ll never stare at a blank screen again.

Your Archive Is a Gold Mine (you just don’t know it yet)

Here’s what nobody tells you about Notes: You don’t need to create fresh content from scratch every single day.

You’ve already written dozens, maybe hundreds of posts. That content is sitting in your archive right now. And it’s probably some of your best work…the posts you spent hours on, the ones you’re most proud of.

But here’s the problem: Those posts were published months ago. The algorithm moved on. Your new subscribers never saw them. They’re just sitting there, unused.

Until now.

The Notes algorithm has changed significantly this year. Substack’s head of data announced major updates in October. Here’s what actually matters: The algorithm now loves “connected content clusters” instead of random variety.

Think of it like Netflix. When you watch one episode, Netflix serves you the next one. The algorithm learns you’re in “discovery mode” for that specific journey and keeps feeding you more.

Notes works the same way now. When someone engages with your Note, the algorithm recognizes they’re interested in that topic and actively serves them more related content from you.

This is huge. It means you can take ONE old post and turn it into 3-5 connected Notes. Post them over 24-48 hours. And the algorithm will serve them sequentially to people who engaged with the first one.

But here’s the key: You need to know what’s trending RIGHT NOW so you can adapt your old content to what’s actually working.

This Process Took Me from Stuck to 600+ Monthly Subscribers

This five-step process is what took me from stuck to consistent double-digit daily growth. The whole thing takes about 15 minutes once you know what you’re doing. Here’s how it works.

Step 1: Find What’s Trending on Notes in Your Niche

Open Notes and scroll until you find a few popular posts in your general niche or adjacent spaces. Look for ones with high engagement…lots of likes, comments, restacks.

These are working RIGHT NOW with the current algorithm. Not three months ago. What’s actually performing today.

Spend maybe 5 to 10 minutes doing this. You only need 2-3 good examples.

Step 2: Use the “Related Notes” Section

Here’s the part most people completely miss.

Scroll down below the comments on any popular Note. You’ll see a section called “Related Notes.”

This is pure gold. The algorithm is literally showing you more viral and popular Notes on similar topics. It’s doing the trend research for you.

Look at how these Notes are formatted. Notice the structure. See what hooks they use. Pay attention to the length and style.

You’re not copying them. You’re studying what the algorithm is actively rewarding right now.

Step 3: Go to Your Archive and Find Related Posts

Now go back through your archive. Find posts that relate to those trending topics you just discovered.

You’ve probably already written about these subjects. Maybe not in the exact same way, but the core content is there.

Pick one post that aligns with what’s trending. Ideally something from 3+ months ago so the algorithm won’t see it as repetitive.

This is your source material.

Step 4: Use ChatGPT to Turn Your Post Into 3-5 Notes (or more)

Copy your old post. Open ChatGPT (or I prefer Claude.ai).

Use this prompt:

“I’m going to give you one of my Substack posts and examples of trending Notes in my niche. Please turn my post into 3-5 unique Notes that follow the style and format of these trending examples. Keep my voice and stories, but adapt the structure to match what’s working now. Make it conversational and authentic—sound human, not like AI. Here are the trending Note examples: [Paste the 2-3 trending Notes you found] Here’s my post to transform: [Paste your archive post]”

In about 30 seconds, you’ll get 3-5 Notes based on YOUR content, adapted to the format that’s trending RIGHT NOW.

Step 5: Post Them as a Connected Cluster

Here’s where the algorithm magic happens.

Post the first Note when you’re naturally online. When it gets some traction (likes, comments, restacks), post the second one within 2-3 hours.

People are in “discovery mode” for your topic. The algorithm recognizes this and will serve them your next Note.

Space out the remaining Notes over the next 24-48 hours max. You want to maintain the journey momentum while the algorithm is actively showing your content to interested readers.

This is how I went from random Notes that sometimes worked to a consistent system that brings subscribers every single day.

What Changed When I Started Implementing this System

Before this process, I was creating fresh Notes from scratch every day. Sometimes they hit. Most of the time they didn’t.

I was guessing what would work. Posting whatever came to mind. Getting frustrated when I’d spend 30 minutes writing something that got 5 likes.

My best content (the posts I’d worked hardest on) was buried in my archive where nobody would ever see it.

After I started using this process, everything shifted.

I always knew what to write because I was adapting content I’d already created. I was matching the format to what was trending, so the algorithm rewarded it. I was posting connected clusters that kept readers engaged.

The numbers don’t lie. Last month I gained 600+ subscribers from Notes alone.

One afternoon of running my archive through this process gave me weeks of content. Content that was already proven to resonate because I’d written it before. Content the algorithm loved serving as a connected journey.

It takes 15 minutes instead of staring at my phone for an hour trying to create something from scratch.

Why the Substack Algorithm Loves This Approach

The Notes algorithm is designed to connect readers with writers they’ll actually subscribe to. That’s the whole point.

When you post connected content clusters, you’re working WITH the algorithm, not against it.

Here’s what happens: Someone engages with your first Note. The algorithm learns they’re interested in that topic. It recognizes you have more related content. It serves them your second Note, then your third.

It’s like giving the algorithm exactly what it wants…a clear journey for engaged readers.

Plus, you’re using trending formats. The algorithm already knows these formats work. It knows who engages with them. When you adapt your content to match, it can show your Notes to those same people.

People with overlapping interests. People likely to subscribe.

And the beautiful part? You’re not copying anyone. You’re using your own stories, your own voice, your own insights. You’re just structuring them in a way the algorithm currently rewards.

This is how you grow. Stop creating from scratch when you already have gold in your archive. Stop guessing what will work when you can see what’s trending.

Start connecting the dots.

📌 Let Me Show You How to Make Notes Work for You

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes it surfaces and rewards is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 14K subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join through this Sunday, you’ll get the brand-new Substack Notes Secrets Guide. I compiled 30 “secrets,” tips, and mini hacks I’ve learned over the past year…little things that help you write Notes that get engagement and bring subscribers. This guide doesn’t exist anywhere else.

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

Over 300+ writers have taken this training, and you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The process I just gave you solves the “what to write” problem by using your archive and trending formats.

The Workshop & Secrets Guide solve everything else, how to actually convert those Notes into subscribers.

Keep writing, Wes

(Thanks to Claudia Faith

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what’s holding you back? Share in the comments because I’d love to hear.

Leave a comment

✍️ PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.