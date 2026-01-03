Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry J McDonald's avatar
Barry J McDonald
4h

I'd have to agree with you; while it's true that digital products can lead to fantastic revenue, the “set it and forget it” myth is just that—a myth. - Things are always changing and evolving, so they're far from permanent. - It's funny, after coming away from Dan Koe's post about digital products being a thing of the past, I can see both sides of the coin, but it'll be interesting to see which comes out on top in the long run.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture