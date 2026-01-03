It’s officially the New Year 2026.

All year long, I’ve gotten this question more times than I can remember: “Do digital products actually work?”

After making $100K from just 3 products this year, here’s my honest answer:

Yes. But with some big caveats.

Because I see a lot of people selling the dream without telling you the reality.

Let me give you the truth.

They work, but the “passive income while you sleep” thing is mostly a myth

Here’s the promise you keep hearing about digital products:

Create a product once, make money forever. Passive income while you sleep. Launch it and forget it. Scale to six figures easily.

Here’s the reality I experienced:

Yes, I made $100K from 3 products this year.

But it wasn’t passive. It wasn’t “set it and forget it.”

I promoted them consistently. I talked about them in my newsletter every week. I mentioned them in Notes. I answered questions about them in DMs.

The products didn’t sell themselves.

Digital products absolutely work, but they’re not magic. You need a system.

They’re way better than trading time for money. They scale better than relying only on paid subscriptions.

But they do require promotion and consistency.

The “passive” part comes after you put in the work upfront. You create it once, but you don’t launch it once and disappear.

You promote it. Over and over. Week after week.

That’s how digital products actually work.

My $50K workshop vs. my $800 course (guess which one was simpler)

Let me break down what worked for me in 2025 and what completely flopped.

What worked:

Simple products over complicated ones.

My one-hour workshop made $50K this year. My comprehensive course with multiple modules? Made about $800.

Simple wins every single time.

People don’t want everything you know about a topic. They want the exact solution to the problem they’re facing right now.

Focused beats comprehensive.

Pricing between $27-$147.

This is the sweet spot for easy decisions. Low enough that people say yes without thinking about it for three days. High enough that they take it seriously and actually use it.

I tested higher prices. Fewer sales and not enough extra revenue to make up for it.

You can always create more expensive products later, but create something simple and easy first.

Promoting consistently without apologizing.

You need to share your offers consistently, at least a few times per week. Regular mentions in posts and emails. Not hiding the product or feeling weird about selling.

The writers making money from products? They talk about them regularly.

The ones stuck at zero? They mention their product once and then never again because they don’t want to be “annoying.”

You have to promote it.

What didn’t work:

Complicated courses with 10 modules and lifetime communities.

People got overwhelmed. Never finished them. They don’t get results, and they don’t tell their friends about them.

Simple products get finished. Complicated products sit in someone’s “I’ll get to this eventually” folder forever.

“Launch once and forget” approach.

I tried this. Made some initial sales, then crickets.

You do need to consistently promote your offers. Consistency matters way more than one big launch.

Waiting for “enough subscribers” to launch.

I made my first $1,000 with 800 subscribers.

You don’t need thousands. You don’t need 10,000 people on your list.

You need the right product for the people who are already paying attention to you.

Start now with what you have.

What I wish someone told me before I created my first product

Here’s what nobody mentions when they’re selling you the dream:

You’ll create products that flop.

I created 3 that sold well this year. But I also created 4 to 5 that barely sold.

That’s normal. Not everything will be a winner.

You learn from each one. You get better at knowing what people actually want.

My final answer after making $100K: Yes, digital products work, but...

…they work when you create something simple that solves a problem, you promote it consistently, you price it right, and you don’t expect magic.

They don’t work when you create something complicated nobody asked for, you launch once and disappear, you wait for it to sell itself, or you think it’ll be completely passive from day one.

The honest truth?

I made $100K from 3 products in 2025. But I promoted them every single week.

Not aggressively, just sharing them at the bottom of my posts, in an email, etc. That’s the reality.

Not passive. Not magic.

But way better than trading time for money. It’s finally a very practical way to earn an income as a writer.

Let me show you what actually works, to make your first $1000 digital product in 2026

Here’s what happens on January 1st:

Everyone decides “this is the year I launch a product.” They get excited. They start planning.

By February? Most of them are still planning. Still researching. Still waiting to feel ready.

Or they created something complicated that nobody wants.

This is the final weekend to get my Formula, so you’re starting 2026 with a system that shows you what actually works.

Not the fantasy. The reality. The proven process.

You get the $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus when you join my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass through this weekend only.

The Formula shows you:

What type of products actually sell (simple over complicated)

How to validate so you don’t waste time building what nobody wants

The pricing that converts without being too high or too low

How to promote consistently without being annoying

The realistic timeline to your first $1,000

Over 500 writers joined the masterclass this last year.

Pricing goes up January 15th, 2026. The Formula disappears as a bonus after this weekend.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

What happens when you do it the right way

“I thought digital products would be completely passive income. Wes showed me the reality. Yes, you promote them. But it’s way better than client work. I made $1,200 last quarter from a workshop I created in one weekend.” - Rachel K.

“The Formula showed me what actually works. I skipped the complicated course idea and made a simple workshop instead. $800 in the first month. Not magic, but real.” - James T.

This is the last weekend to get it.

Do digital products work? Yes. When you do them right.

Let me show you how.

-Wes