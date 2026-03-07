I used to watch certain writers grow on Substack and wonder what they had that I didn’t…

Same niche… Same posting frequency… Sometimes they weren’t even better writers…

Then one day it hit me. They weren’t winning because of their topic.

They were winning because of who they were when they wrote about it.

And no AI tool in the world can replicate that.

Every niche is crowded, but your story isn’t. That’s why it’s your biggest advantage.

Money. Health. Relationships. The three biggest niches on the internet.

Thousands of writers covering each one. Hundreds of ChatGPT generated articles flooding every corner of the web about all three every single day.

And yet readers are still hungry for more.

Not more content but more connection.

Because there’s a version of the money conversation that only you can have…

The health story that only you lived through…

The relationship lesson that only you learned the hard way…

The niche isn’t crowded. The generic version of the niche is crowded.

Your specific version of it has never existed before. And it never will again.

ChatGPT can write a thousand words about any of these topics in thirty seconds. But it can’t write your story.

It was never trained on your life, your specific failures, or your turning points. The exact moment everything shifted for you.

That gap is the most valuable thing you have on Substack right now.

Nobody subscribes because of your niche. They subscribe because of your story.

Here’s what 16,000 subscribers actually taught me.

People didn’t subscribe because I wrote about newsletter growth. There are hundreds of writers covering that exact topic.

They subscribed because something I wrote made them feel understood.

Because my specific experience resonated with something they’d been through.

I realized this when I wrote a Note about a week where everything felt like it was going wrong. That Note brought in more subscribers than anything polished I’d written in the previous month.

Not because it was better written. Because it was real.

ChatGPT can inform but it can’t make a reader feel genuinely seen. And that moment of real human connection is what converts a scroller into a subscriber every single time.

Your story is your best asset. I created a 3-step system to help you tell it.

Knowing your story matters is one thing. Actually finding it, articulating it clearly, and building a Substack around it that grows consistently…that’s something else entirely.

I’ve turned each step into its own training. You can start with one or go through all three.

But the system works best in order because each step builds directly on the one before it.

If you’re a writer who’s been winging it and wondering why growth feels random — this is the roadmap I wish I’d had from day one.

Here’s exactly what’s inside.

Step 1 — Get Clear on Your Story and Build Your Foundation (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is the step most writers skip. And it costs them months of slow frustrating growth.

When I started I jumped straight into writing without ever stopping to ask the most important question…why would anyone care about my specific voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there?

I had no answer. So my early content was generic. Helpful maybe. But completely forgettable.

Your story is your competitive advantage. In a world where AI can generate advice in seconds the one thing nobody can replicate is your lived experience.

But most writers don’t know how to find that story, articulate it clearly, or use it to attract the exact readers they want to reach.

The Masterclass is the complete foundation, that exact same steps that helped me go from zero to 16,000 subscribers.

Step 2 — Use Notes as Your Primary Growth Engine (the Notes Growth Workshop)

Once you have the foundation this is how you pour fuel on it.

Notes is responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. Last month alone it drove 900+ new subscribers to my newsletter.

Most writers either ignore Notes completely or use it the wrong way. They post consistently and wonder why subscribers aren’t moving.

The problem isn’t consistency.

It’s that only certain types of Notes actually convert scrollers into subscribers…and most writers are posting the wrong kind.

This workshop teaches you exactly which types bring subscribers versus which ones just get likes. The daily system that will bring you subscribers every single day.

Step 3 — Turn Your Audience Into Real Income (Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass)

Your newsletter is growing. Now it’s time to get paid for it.

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience to think about monetizing. I’d tell every single one of them to stop waiting.

You don’t need thousands of subscribers to create and sell a simple digital product.

We’re talking a Google Doc template, a 30 minute recorded workshop, a focused guide that solves one specific problem your audience keeps asking about.

These are the kinds of products that generated over $100,000 in yearly revenue for me.

The Digital Product Masterclass is the complete roadmap. It will help you validate your product idea and create it within a weekend, so you can sell it by Monday.

This Is What’s Waiting on the Other Side of Telling Your Story

I want to leave you with something more important than the numbers.

All winter I’ve been able to work remotely from Puerto Rico. Surfing in the morning, writing in the afternoons.

When you build a newsletter around something nobody can take from you — your own story — the whole thing feels different.

ChatGPT is getting better every single day.

But it will never have your specific experience, voice, or story.

That’s not a small thing. That’s everything.

Keep writing, Wes

Questions: Which step are you at right now? If you’re not sure, just let me know in the comments. I’ll help point you in the right direction.