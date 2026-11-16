There’s so much advice out there about growing a Substack that it’s hard to know what to do first.

A new subscriber emailed me this weekend with that exact question.

He’d been reading my posts and liked them, but he wanted to know where to begin.

I hear some version of this all the time, so here’s the order I’d follow if I were starting over.

In my first month on Substack, someone left a comment saying my writing was boring.

I almost deleted everything that day. I kept writing, but I didn’t have a plan, and I spent a long time guessing. This is the plan I wish I’d had.

Step 1: Finish One Sentence Before You Write Anything Else

This is the step I skipped. I jumped straight into writing without asking why anyone would pick my voice over the thousands of other newsletters out there.

My early posts were helpful, but they were generic and forgettable.

Grab a notebook and finish this: “I help [who] [do what] so they can [result].”

It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it needs to be written down.

Once you have it, put it in your subscribe pitch and your About page, so someone who lands on your page knows right away whether it’s for them.

If you can’t finish the sentence, that’s the part to work on first.

Step 2: Use Notes So New Readers Can Find You

Last month, Notes brought me over 500 new subscribers, and it takes me about 20 minutes a day.

Notes is the short-post feed inside the Substack app, and it’s where people find writers they don’t follow yet.

Your posts only go to the people who already subscribe, but a Note can reach people who’ve never heard of you. That’s why it’s behind most of my growth.

My routine is simple: I pick the type of Note before I open the app, write two a day and schedule the second one, restack a couple of writers in my niche, and reply to everyone who responds.

Step 3: Turn the Question You Keep Getting Into Your First Product

You don’t need a big audience for this. I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers.

I kept answering the same question one reader at a time, so I spent a weekend putting those answers into a simple guide and offered it to the people already reading.

It can be a simple as a short guide, a template, or a workshop is plenty. Start by keeping a list of the questions people ask you.

Most Writers Get Stuck on Step 2, and It’s the Step That Grows Your Substack Fastest

Once you know who you’re writing for, the next question is how new readers find you. That’s where most writers stall.

They open Notes, scroll for a while, and close it with nothing posted.

Or they post a few Notes, get a handful of likes, and gain no new subscribers.

That’s what my Notes Growth Workshop is for. It’s the system I spent two years testing, and it’s the same routine I use today. Inside, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in new subscribers, and which ones only collect likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

The Notes Growth Guide with templates, so you always know what to post

A private community of writers working on the same thing

Here’s what one writer sent me after the Challenge:

“Hey Wes, just wanted to let you know I crossed my first 100 subscribers. I was at around 15 last month before your Challenge, Notes really has been working for me.” Kyle

I can’t promise every Note will take off. But if you build a simple routine and write on Notes every day, it will grow.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Workshop is on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

Start growing with the Notes Growth Workshop

Whichever step you’re on, pick one thing from this post and do it today.

Keep writing, Wes

♻️ P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another new writer can find it.

Question: Can you finish the sentence in Step 1? Drop yours below.