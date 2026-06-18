Most writers come to Substack believing the same thing:

If I just write well enough, the growth will follow.

So they pour everything into their posts. They spend hours on something they’re proud of, hit publish, and wait for the subscribers to show up.

Then nothing happens. A couple of likes from the same few people. The subscriber count barely moves.

And after enough weeks of that, the thought creeps in that maybe they’re just not good enough for this.

I know that feeling because I had it too. And I’ve watched genuinely talented writers stay stuck for months while average ones grow fast.

I’m proof of that myself. I’d call myself an average writer at best, and I have 18,000 subscribers with 20 to 30+ new ones coming in every day.

So if growth doesn’t come from better writing, where does it actually come from?

You can be the best writer in the world. It won’t matter if nobody sees it.

Here’s what almost nobody explains when you start: Your posts only reach people who already subscribed.

A great post deepens the relationship with the audience you have, but it doesn’t bring new readers in on its own.

It isn’t because the writing is bad. It’s because they’re waiting to be discovered instead of actively putting their work in front of people.

That’s the mental shift that helped me finally start growing.

I started writing Notes every single day, sharing my work in the feed where new readers could actually find it. I restacked consistently and supported other writers.

None of it was about writing better. It was about being proactive and showing up where people could see me, which slowly taught the algorithm who I am and who my readers are.

Once it figured that out, it started bringing me new readers on its own.

And the freeing part is that you don’t have to become a better writer to grow faster here. You have to be willing to put your work out there consistently.

That’s a system, and a system is something anyone can learn.

The 3 places writers get stuck (and how I can help with each)

I’m always telling my subscribers and students the same thing:

You have to share your writing and promote what you offer or nobody will ever know how you can help them. Most writers are far too quiet about it.

So let me practice what I preach and tell you plainly how I can help, depending on exactly where you’re stuck right now.

(Step 1) “I’m doing everything and my growth still won’t move.”

If you’ve been showing up for a while and nothing seems to be landing, your problem is almost always the foundation.

No clear story. No real positioning. No understanding of what actually makes someone subscribe.

Then start here: The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This is the complete foundation. It’s the strategy behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue, laid out simply so you can follow it from day one.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) “I’m showing up but Notes isn’t working for me.”

Maybe you have the foundation. But Notes feels like a mystery.

You’re posting on Notes and getting a few likes and not much else, and you don’t have a real daily routine you can actually stick to.

Then start here: The Notes Growth Workshop.

You;’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

This is my most popular training and it’s how I personally grow 20 to 30+ new subscribers every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) “I have an audience but I’m not making any money from it.”

Maybe you’ve built a genuine audience. People read your work and trust you.

But you haven’t turned any of it into income because you’re waiting until you feel big enough, or you’re not sure what to even sell.

Then start here: The Digital Product Masterclass.

This covers how to create a simple product under $100 in a weekend and sell it to the audience you already have.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one focused product that solves one real problem. This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a newsletter.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up getting all three and using them together as a complete system.

But you don’t have to start with all three. Start with the one that fits where you are right now.

Whether you join or not I want you to know you’re in the right place. This is still the best time to write and grow your audience.

It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way reach out.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Have you been blaming your writing for slow growth? Be honest. I’d bet the real reason has less to do with your writing than you think.

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