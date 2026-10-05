Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Kevin Shearin's avatar
Kevin Shearin
Oct 7

Thanks for sharing. I really like the script you made that simplifies something I often make complicated in my own head.

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
Oct 7

This is helpful! I have found positioning a conflict tends to get traction in LinkedIn. I am just testing that here as I am a newbie.

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