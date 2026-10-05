In my first month on Substack, I had a few dozen subscribers, and most of them were friends and family being kind.

I posted on Notes anyway, got a handful of likes, and then sat there wondering what on earth I was supposed to write the next day.

If you’re in that spot right now, I know how discouraging it feels. You put real thought into a Note, a few people tap the heart, and you can’t tell whether any of it is actually moving your Substack forward.

After nearly two years of posting on Notes every single day, I’ve stopped asking “will people like this?” The better question is this one:

“What should the right reader think or feel after reading this?”

That single question gives a Note a job to do, and a Note with a job tends to do far more than one written just to be liked.

A Story Doesn’t Need to Be Dramatic to Be Remembered

One of the best ways to reach a stranger is to describe a moment they’ve lived through themselves, so they read it and think, “me too.”

I could write, “Growing on Substack is hard.” Plenty of writers would agree and scroll on.

…Or I could describe spending hours on a post I was proud of, checking my subscriber count the next morning, and wondering whether the work was worth it.

The writer who’s done exactly that doesn’t just agree. They feel understood, and that’s the moment they tap your profile to find out who you are.

You don’t need a big story for this.

It could be as simple as a recent conversation with a client, a goal you finally hit, a project you almost abandoned, the hesitation you felt before sharing something personal.

Pick the moment, then tell it the way you’d tell a friend, including what you were hoping for and where it got uncomfortable.

Here’s a Fill-in-the-Blank Template for Your Next Story Note

If you’re staring at the editor and can’t find a way in, start with this structure.

“Last [week/month], I [specific moment]. I was hoping [what you wanted], but [what actually happened]. What I realized is [one honest takeaway].”

Here’s how that could read: “Last month, I spent three hours on a post I was proud of. I was hoping it would bring in a wave of new subscribers, but I got four. What I realized is that the work still counted. I just hadn’t given anyone new a way to find it.”

If you don’t have a moment in mind yet, try one of these as a starting point:

A time you almost quit something and what kept you going

A conversation with a client, friend, or reader that stuck with you

Something you were nervous to share and shared anyway

A small win you almost didn’t celebrate

Something you believed about your topic a year ago that you’d never say now

The first time something finally clicked

Pick one, fill in the template, and post it before you talk yourself out of it.

If You’re Still Posting Randomly and Hoping for the Best, I can help.

I spent a long time posting whatever crossed my mind on Notes and hoping it would add up.

What finally changed things was learning which types of Notes actually bring in subscribers, and building a routine small enough to keep doing every day.

That’s what I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop .

We just crossed 20,000 subscribers here. Notes has hands-down been the biggest growth driver for my Substack, bringing in hundreds of new subscribers every month.

Inside, you’ll learn how to:

Choose the Note types that attract subscribers instead of only collecting likes

Turn your own experiences into stories the right readers connect with

Write a Note in about five minutes, so it never turns into an all-day task

Fit writing and connecting with other writers into a repeatable 20-minute routine

Keep showing up past the first discouraging weeks, when most people quit

📌 This week only, you’ll also get my Notes Writing Playbook, with more than 30 prompts and templates to adapt to your own topic and voice, so you’re never starting from a blank editor.

If you’re ready to figure out Notes for real, you can just below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You don’t need a brilliant new idea every morning. You need a way to share what you’ve lived through so someone else can recognize themselves in it.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s something you’ve gone through recently that might make one of your readers think, “me too”? Tell me in the comments, I read every one.