Happy Memorial Day to those celebrating in the US — and happy Monday to everyone else reading this from wherever you are in the world.

I’ll keep this short because I know most of you have somewhere to be today.

This weekend, I dropped pricing across all three of my trainings to help writers set up for their best summer. A lot of you jumped in and some of you are still thinking about it.

Tonight is the last night.

Tomorrow pricing goes back up and this weekend’s window closes for good. We’ll be rolling in the summer strong.

One summer is genuinely enough time to build something real.

A subscriber messaged me this this weekend asking if she thought it was possible her Substack could make $1,000 a month.

I told her (emphatically) yes — because 18 months ago I started this newsletter in the middle of summer with no plan and no real reason to think it would work.

This week I crossed 18,000 subscribers and my newsletter has generated over $100K in the last year.

Not because I’m special. Because I showed up every single day with a simple, repeatable system.

Most writers look at where they are right now and think real progress takes years. It doesn’t.

Three months of consistent work with the right foundation in place looks completely different than three months of guessing and hoping.

A writer who starts now could have a growing audience, a Notes routine bringing new subscribers every single day, and their first digital product generating income by the time September comes around.

The writers who look back in September and barely recognize what they built didn’t start in August. They started now.

📌 Let me show you how to grow your Substack this summer (without burning out)

Everything I just described came from building three things in the right order.

I've turned each one into its own training so you can plug straight into the same system without spending months figuring it out from scratch.

The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently. Most writers skip this step and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction. This is the foundation everything else is built on.

Plus when you join today you get my Notes Writing Playbook included — 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates so you always know what to write every single morning.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

The Notes Growth Workshop is how you grow once the foundation is right.

Notes drives the majority of my subscriber growth every single month — 500 to 700 new subscribers consistently from a 20-minute daily routine.

The Notes Workshop teaches exactly which types of Notes bring subscribers versus which ones just collect likes and the system that makes it sustainable long term.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The Digital Product Masterclass is how you get paid for all of it.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

You don’t need a massive following. You just need one focused product and the right process to bring it to market.

This is what generates the weekly Stan Store payouts that now feel like a normal part of my week.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Go enjoy your day. But read this first.

If you’ve been on the fence all weekend tonight is the honest end of that conversation.

Either way — whether you grab one of these or not — I’m here to help you grow. Every post I’ve written is sitting right here on Substack. Pick any one of them and jump in.

But if you’ve been thinking about having a big summer this is your window. Pricing goes up tomorrow.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What would your Substack need to look like by September for you to feel like this summer was worth it? Drop it in the comments — I’d genuinely love to know.