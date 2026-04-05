Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Elena's avatar
Elena
15h

Wes, I’ve sent you a couple of messages. Do we have to repurchase the 10+ Subscribers A Day workshop in order to get the April 9th 7 Day Notes Challenge? I’ve been trying to get a hold of you to get these questions answered at various points and waiting up to two weeks, but I never hear back. What is the best way to get a hold of you to get questions answered? I mean that with the utmost respect. I’m just getting frustrated because I’m never hearing back. I hope to get my question answered soon. Thank you for your time.

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