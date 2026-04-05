I want to tell you about Micah.

He writes about the intersection of finance and AI. When he joined my February Notes Challenge, he had 200 subscribers and one honest admission…he had no idea what he was doing on Notes.

That’s most writers. You know Notes exists. You know you should be posting.

But nobody ever showed you what to actually write. So you post something, get a handful of likes, and wonder if it’s even worth the effort.

Micah decided to stop guessing.

He Had No Idea What to Post on Notes. So He Stopped Guessing.

When the Challenge started Micah got a new Notes template delivered to his inbox every single morning.

He opened it. Made it his own for his finance and AI audience. Posted it.

No complicated strategy. Just seven days of showing up with a proven framework and letting the system do what it’s designed to do.

A few weeks later he sent me this:

“Hey Wes, I decided to jump into your Notes Challenge back in February when I had around 200 subscribers. I was just starting to write on Notes, but like most of us here, I had no idea what I was doing. I took the Challenge and used the template you sent each day. I just crossed 800 subscribers, it’s wild. I’d highly recommend everyone take this Challenge at least once.”

200 to 800 subscribers in less than a month.

Writing about finance and AI.

Seven Days Didn’t Just Build a Habit. It Built Something He Didn’t Expect.

Here’s what actually happened beneath the surface…

When Micah showed up consistently for seven days, he wasn’t just following templates.

He was giving the Substack algorithm exactly what it needs to start working for you.

The algorithm learns your voice over time. It watches who engages with your Notes, what they subscribe to, who else they follow.

Once it builds a picture of who you are and who your ideal reader is, it starts surfacing your Notes to new readers who look just like the ones already subscribing to you.

Finance and AI readers finding a finance and AI writer. The algorithm doing exactly what it was built to do.

And once that flywheel starts, it compounds. That’s why Micah’s growth didn’t slow down after the Challenge ended. It accelerated.

I’ve seen this in my own numbers too. It’s the same reason I grew to 10,000 subscribers in a year, with 70% of that coming directly from Notes.

Not from going viral. Not from a big launch. From showing up every single day and giving the algorithm enough signal to start finding my readers.

The Notes Challenge didn’t just give Micah templates. It gave him the daily habit and the algorithm momentum that most writers spend months trying to build on their own.

And if you remember Leah’s story, the Challenge helped her grow too:

Today Is (almost) the Last Day to Start Your Own Seven Days. April’s Notes Challenge is Open.

April’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starts this Thursday April 9th.

Every morning for seven days you’ll get one proven Notes template delivered straight to your inbox. You open it, make it your own, post it.

By the end of the week you’ve built a daily Notes habit and given the algorithm exactly what it needs to start finding your readers.

You get the Challenge as a bonus when you join my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop — where I teach the complete system behind 16,000 subscribers and consistent daily growth.

You’ll learn the three Note types that convert strangers into subscribers, 20-minute daily routine, and the templates that remove the guesswork every single morning.

The Challenge starts Thursday. Sign up closes tomorrow night.

If you’ve been wondering whether Notes will work for your niche — Micah writes about finance and AI and just crossed 800 subscribers in less than a month. That’s your answer.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop and get April’s Notes Challenge included. Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop so far, and you can join them below:

Join the Workshop & Challenge

Keep writing, Wes

PS — Still not sure Notes will work for your niche?

Micah writes about finance and AI. He had 200 subscribers and no idea what he was doing. Seven days later everything looked different. It can do the same for you.