I want to tell you about Leah.

When she joined my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge earlier this year, she had 100 subscribers and one thought she couldn’t shake:

She wasn’t sure Notes would work for her.

I hear this from writers all the time. “My topic is too specific.” “My audience is too small.” “Notes works for business writers and writers who write about writing — but probably not for me.”

Leah had that exact doubt. But, she joined anyway.

She didn’t overhaul her strategy. She just showed up for seven days.

Every morning for a week she got a new Notes template in her inbox.

She opened it. Made it her own. Posted it.

No complicated strategy or hours of work. Just seven days of showing up with a proven framework and letting the system do what it’s designed to do.

A month later she left this comment, I hadn’t asked her for a thing: “Totally want to just shout out to Wes Pearce for a minute. I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscribers from Notes over the last month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. One month ago I was at 100 subs and today I’m at 221.”

I reached out to congratulate her. A few days later she messaged me again.

“I’m actually up 100 subscribers in the last 7 days now. It just started blowing up. I’m so grateful.”

Today Leah is at 500+ subscribers and still climbing.

Seven days is enough to build the Notes-writing habit

When Leah showed up consistently for seven days straight, she wasn’t just following templates.

She was giving the Substack algorithm exactly what it needs to start working for her.

The algorithm learns your voice over time. It watches who engages with your Notes, what they subscribe to, who else they follow.

Once it understands who you are and who your ideal reader is, it starts surfacing your writing to new readers who look just like the ones already subscribing to you.

That’s why the week after the challenge hit even harder than the first.

Seven days didn’t just give Leah templates. It gave her a habit she didn’t have before. It gave the algorithm enough signal to kick into gear. And once that happens the growth starts compounding in a way that feels almost effortless.

I see Leah in my Notes feed every single day now. Consistent. Engaged. Showing up in my community every week supporting other writers.

That’s the real difference a seven-day catalyst makes. Not just the subscribers. The confidence and momentum that carries long after the challenge ends.

You can have Leah’s story. Here’s how to join April’s Notes Challenge.

Here’s how the 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge Works:

Starting Thursday April 9th you’ll get one proven Notes template delivered to your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it your own, post it.

By the end of the week you’ve built a daily habit and given the algorithm exactly what it needs to start finding your readers.

You get access to April’s Notes Challenge as a bonus when you join my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop this weekend.

Inside my Notes Workshop you’ll learn the three Note types that convert strangers into subscribers, the 20-minute daily routine that makes consistency sustainable, and how to write Notes that make the algorithm work for you.

The Challenge starts Thursday April 9th. Sign up closes Monday April 6th. (and to be clear, these are BRAND NEW Notes templates never sent out before)

If you’ve been wondering whether Notes will work for your niche — Leah’s results are a better answer than anything I could tell you.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop below and get April’s Challenge included:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

PS — If you’re sitting there thinking “this probably won’t work for my niche” — that’s exactly what Leah thought too.

She was at 100 subscribers. She’s at 500+ today. The only difference between then and now is seven days of showing up.