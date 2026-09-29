I’d rather you write less this week. I know that sounds strange coming from someone who teaches writers…

But over the last 18 months, 841 writers have joined my workshops and masterclasses, and I’ve seen what actually moves their Substacks forward.

Every week, a few of them email me about what happened next. Some started getting new subscribers from Notes. Others launched their first digital product and made their first $1,000 from their writing.

Almost none of those wins came from a better Post…

Writing more won’t fix a growth problem

When growth stalls, most writers write harder. They spend four hours on a Post instead of two and rewrite the intro one more time.

Writing is the foundation of everything we do here. But you can keep improving it for a year while the real problem sits untouched.

Find the problem first. Then spend your time there.

Most writers are stuck on one thing, not everything

After working with 841 writers, one pattern keeps showing up…

Very few of them need to fix their whole Substack. They’re usually stuck in one specific spot.

Some can’t get new readers to find them

Some get visitors who never subscribe

Some have a growing audience and still haven’t made a dollar.

Each of those is a different problem, and each one needs a different fix.

That’s why each of my trainings focuses on solving one of those problems.

They’re built on the same systems I used to grow my Substack past 20,000 subscribers and earn a consistent $5K+ a month from digital products.

You don’t need all three. You need the one that matches where you’re stuck right now.

Pick the one that sounds like where you’re stuck (right now)

(1.) If you need help finding new subscribers…

Your subscribers like your Posts, but your count barely moves.

My Notes Growth Workshop gives you the 20-minute routine and Note types I use to bring in new readers every week.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(2.) If your visitors show up and leave…

They can’t tell who your Substack is for. My Substack Growth Masterclass helps you get clear on your reader and build a plan to reach more people like them.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(3.) If your audience is growing but your income isn’t…

Waiting until your list is “big enough” usually means waiting another six months.

My Digital Product Masterclass helps you find a product your readers want, create it simply, and sell it through your writing.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up getting all three because they work perfectly as a system.

If you’re ready to make moves with your newsletter by end of the year, this is going to be for you.

Your next win probably won’t come from your next Post

I opened this by saying I’d rather you write less this week. I meant it.

Take one of the hours you’d normally spend polishing and put it toward whatever is actually keeping you stuck. That’s what the writers in my inbox did. They didn’t write harder. They fixed the right problem, and that’s when things started moving.

📌 Quick Reminder: Prices on all three trainings go up October 1. If you’ve been on the fence about joining, this is genuinely the best time.

A year from now, I’d love for your email to be one of the ones I’m reading.

Question: Which problem is holding your Substack back right now? Tell me in the comments.