You’re writing on Notes, but nobody’s seeing your work.

You post something you think is good. Maybe a few likes. Maybe a comment or two. But no subscribers.

You see other writers getting hundreds of likes, going semi-viral, building audiences. And you’re wondering what they know that you don’t.

Maybe you’re posting at the wrong times…Maybe your content isn’t good enough…Maybe you just don’t have enough followers yet.

I felt the same way when I started.

I’ve posted on Notes every single day for a year now. Over 700 Notes. Countless hours testing what works and what doesn’t.

And I finally figured out how the algorithm actually works.

It’s not what most people think.

Last week, one Note alone brought me 200+ subscribers. Not because it went viral. Not because I have a massive following. Because I finally figured out what the algorithm rewards.

Here’s what actually works in 2026.

The algorithm rewards connection, not viral posts (and why your Notes aren’t converting)

The algorithm doesn’t reward viral posts. It rewards consistent connection.

Most people think it’s about getting likes, going viral, having the perfect post. That’s not it.

Substack designed the algorithm to show your Notes to people who will actually subscribe. That’s literally how they built it.

When you grow, Substack grows. The incentives are aligned.

This is different from every other platform. Instagram wants you scrolling ads…X wants engagement…LinkedIn wants you trapped in their feed…

But Substack wants you to get subscribers. So the algorithm looks for connections between writers and readers who share similar interests. It’s designed to help you, not trap you.

Here’s what this means: You don’t need to go viral. You need to show up daily with the right types of Notes.

The algorithm learns your voice. It figures out who should see your work. Then it connects you with those people.

But most people get this wrong.

Here’s what actually works: Specific types of Notes…not random thoughts. Consistent daily posting for 20-30 minutes. Strategic engagement with other writers. And giving it time for momentum to build.

That’s the system.

20 minutes a day. 10+ subscribers every single day. Here’s the plan.

I spent a year figuring this out. Testing everything.

Now I have it down to 20 minutes a day. I write 2-3 Notes daily. Specific types that convert browsers into subscribers.

What happens? I get 10+ new subscribers from Notes every single day. Some days 20-30+. Seventy percent of my total growth came from Notes. From 20 minutes a day.

Here’s why it works:

The consistency teaches the algorithm who you are and who should see your work. The specific types of Notes convert to subscribers, not just likes. The engagement builds real relationships with other writers. And it compounds over time.

The momentum doesn’t happen overnight. It takes time for the algorithm to learn your voice. But once it kicks in, the growth becomes consistent and predictable.

But I’m not going to share all the Note types here. Or when to post which type. Or how to write them in 5 minutes so it doesn’t take over your life.

That’s the complete system. And that’s what I teach inside my Workshop.

Start in January, hit momentum by March (or start from zero in June)

More writers are discovering Notes every day. The algorithm is getting smarter, the momentum is building.

Now is the time to get ahead.

Here’s what I see happening in 2026: Notes is becoming the primary growth engine on Substack. The writers who start now will have a massive advantage over the ones who wait.

If you start in January, you hit momentum by April. That’s Q2 growth locked in.

You’re not scrambling in June wondering how to grow. You’re already at 10+ subscribers daily and it’s just compounding.

The choice is yours. Start now and have momentum by spring. Or wait and start from zero later in the year while watching everyone else grow.

The writers who start in January 2026 will be months ahead by summer.

Let me show you how to make Notes work for you

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Knowing which types of Notes it surfaces and rewards is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking. Which Notes bring subscribers. Which ones just get vanity metrics. What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 15,000 subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join through this weekend only, you’ll get access to my NEW 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge starting next week. You’ll receive a new Notes template every single day for a week (brand new templates).

I’ve proven it works. 15,000 subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year.

You can join below with hundreds of writers growing with Notes:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

You can spend 2026 trying to figure this out on your own. Testing what works. Wondering why other writers are growing and you’re not.

Or you can start with the system that’s already proven.

Let’s make 2026 your growth year.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you writing on Notes consistently? What’s holding you back? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment