This one’s for you.

The writer who posted a Note this week that got three likes and zero new subscribers…

Who published something they were genuinely proud of and heard almost nothing back…

Who checked their dashboard more times than they’d like to admit hoping the numbers had moved…

And who’s sitting there today wondering if any of it is ever going to break through.

I’ve been exactly where you are.

There was a stretch early on where I was doing everything right, or at least everything I thought was right.

Writing consistently. Posting on Notes every day. Engaging with other writers. Showing up even when I didn’t feel like it.

And the growth was so painfully slow, it felt invisible.

I remember one specific week where I did everything right and gained maybe three subscribers. Then lost two of them by Friday.

I sat there thinking, “I’m working harder than I ever did in my coaching career and I have almost nothing to show for it. Maybe I’m just not cut out for this.”

That thought is more common than anyone admits.

Then Day 31 Happened. Everything Changed.

Day 30 I almost quit.

I genuinely wondered if I’d wasted months of my life on something that was never going to work. Quitting felt like the rational decision that day.

Then Day 31 happened.

I wrote a Note. Nothing special. Just honest.

It landed differently than anything I’d posted before. Comments came in from writers I’d never met. New subscribers showed up that I didn’t recognize. Something shifted.

But here’s what I know now that I didn’t know then…

The 30 days before Day 31 weren’t wasted.

They were doing something I couldn’t see yet.

The algorithm was learning my voice.

Silent readers were watching before they subscribed.

Trust was building one post at a time even when the numbers weren’t moving.

That daily habit of showing up matters more than you think. Even on the days it feels completely pointless. Especially on those days.

The weeks after Day 31 didn’t feel like overnight success either. It was more like the fog slowly lifting.

The growth was still slow but it started to feel less random. Like something was finally working in the background even when I couldn’t fully see it yet.

What I Figured Out After Months of Testing Everything

After Day 31 I became obsessed with figuring out exactly what was working and what wasn’t.

Which types of Notes actually brought in subscribers versus which ones just got likes and went nowhere.

What to write. How often. How to make every single Note count instead of just filling space in the feed.

Slowly a real system emerged. And once I had it everything compounded faster than I expected.

Notes is now responsible for over 70% of my daily subscriber growth. 900+ new subscribers last month alone. Zero zero-subscriber days for over a year straight.

Not because I got lucky on Day 31. Because I figured out the system and showed up consistently enough for it to work.

Here’s How to Make Sure Every Note You Write Is Working for You

If you’ve been showing up on Notes and wondering why things aren’t clicking yet — that’s exactly what the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop is built around.

The 20-minute daily routine behind 16K subscribers and consistent daily growth

Exact types of Notes that bring in subscribers versus the ones that just get likes

The same system I figured out after hundreds of Notes including the ones that changed everything on Day 31

…all in one place so you don’t have to spend months figuring it out alone.

And if you join this weekend you’ll also get my 30 Notes Templates Swipe File included — 30 of my highest performing Notes from the last year ready to model and adapt immediately.

Over 300+ writers have joined this Workshop so far, and you can join them below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Your Day 31 is coming. The only way to miss it is to quit before it gets there.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: How long have you been showing up on Substack? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know where you are in your journey.

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