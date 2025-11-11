A few weeks ago, Substack threw their “Notes Night” event in NYC.

Over 100 bestselling writers packed into a room while Hamish McKenzie (co-founder) and Mike Cohen (head of machine learning) pulled back the curtain on how Notes actually works.

Since then? Everyone in the Substack ecosystem has been talking about Notes.

Posts are flying. Conversations are happening. Writers are finally understanding that this isn’t just some experimental side feature…it’s the primary growth engine of the platform.

But here’s what nobody else seems to be talking about:

The algorithm is changing. And honestly? It’s getting better.

The Quiet Shift Nobody’s Talking About (but you’re probably feeling it)

In the early days of Notes, it was feast or famine.

Either your Note went mega viral (hundreds of likes, dozens of restacks, subscriber count jumping by 50+ in a day) or it got crickets. Total silence. Maybe two likes from your mom and that one loyal reader who likes everything you post.

There was no middle ground.

I remember posting a Note that got 400+ likes and brought me 30 subscribers in one day. Incredible, right?

Then the next day, I’d post something I thought was equally good... and get 8 likes. Zero subscribers.

It felt random. Like throwing darts blindfolded and occasionally hitting a bullseye by pure luck.

But over the last few weeks since that NYC event, I’ve noticed something different.

My Notes are more... neutral. And I mean that in the best possible way.

They’re getting steady engagement. Not explosive. Not silent. Just consistent.

Each Note brings a few subscribers. Maybe 3. Maybe 8. Maybe 15 on a good day.

But they all bring something. The floor isn’t zero anymore.

One Note brought me 6 subscribers. The next one brought 2. I’ll take it.

Not viral. Not crickets. Just... steady.

This is actually a great sign.

Why “Boring” Steady Growth Actually Beats Viral Fireworks

Look, I love a viral Note as much as the next person. It feels incredible to watch the notifications roll in and see your subscriber count jump.

That dopamine hit when you refresh and see 200+ new likes? Chef’s kiss.

But you know what’s better than viral? Sustainable.

A long-term steady growth strategy is what separates writers who burn out from writers who build actual businesses.

Think about it: when every Note is a coin flip between 500 engagements or 5, it’s exhausting.

You start chasing virality. You start writing for the algorithm instead of your audience. You start gaming the system instead of serving people.

You start wondering: “Should I be more controversial? More vulnerable? More clickbaity?”

And when a Note flops, you second-guess everything. “Was my angle wrong? My hook bad? Did I post at the wrong time?”

It becomes mentally draining.

But when the algorithm matures to reward consistent, valuable content with consistent, steady results? That’s when you can actually build something sustainable.

That’s when you can show up daily without wondering if today’s the day the algorithm randomly decides you don’t exist.

That’s when you can plan your growth instead of praying for luck.

That’s when you can build a business model around predictable subscriber acquisition instead of hoping for lightning to strike.

What Mike Cohen Said at NYC That Everyone Missed

At the Notes Night event, Mike Cohen explained something crucial that I don’t think most people fully absorbed.

He said: “The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay. That’s how we built the feed and how we continue to iterate to make sure that we’re driving subscriptions up.”

Read that again.

The Notes algorithm isn’t optimized for engagement. It’s not optimized for virality. It’s not optimized for time spent.

It’s optimized for subscriptions.

This is fundamentally different from every other platform.

Twitter wants you arguing in replies. Instagram wants you posting Reels five times a day. LinkedIn wants you trapped in their app instead of sending people to your actual business.

But Substack? They want readers to find writers they’ll actually subscribe to.

Not just follow. Not just like. Subscribe. And eventually pay.

Mike also said something about how the algorithm works that finally made everything click for me:

“We take a look at who you are as an individual opening the Substack app, where you are in the world, what language you speak, what things you’re subscribed to, who you follow, and what interests you’ve specified, among other things. We try to turn that into a numerical representation so that we can compare it to things that you might want to load in your feed.”

In other words: when someone engages with your Note, the algorithm learns something. It learns that people like this reader might also enjoy your writing.

And then it shows your work to similar readers.

“If we see overlaps between audiences of different publications, that becomes a virtuous cycle that feeds back into what other people who are similar might enjoy.”

This is why restacking matters. Why replying to other writers matters. Why authentic engagement matters.

It’s not just being nice (though that’s important too). It’s how the algorithm understands connections between audiences.

What This Steadier Algorithm Tells Me About Substack’s Future

The fact that Substack is smoothing out these wild swings tells me something important:

They’re not optimizing for addiction. They’re optimizing for sustainable growth.

Think about what happens on other platforms.

Twitter thrives on outrage and controversy. The algorithm rewards whatever keeps you scrolling, whether it’s helpful or harmful.

Instagram rewards whatever makes you stay in the app longer, even if it makes you feel worse about yourself.

TikTok is literally designed to be addictive. The algorithm is scary good at keeping you trapped in an endless scroll.

These platforms don’t care if you build a business. They don’t care if you grow an audience that actually converts. They care about ad revenue.

But Substack’s model is different.

They only make money when you make money. They take 10% of your paid subscriptions. That’s it.

So their incentives are aligned with yours.

When you grow, they grow. When you succeed, they succeed.

And a steadier, more predictable algorithm supports long-term success better than feast-or-famine virality ever could.

When I see my Notes getting consistent, moderate engagement instead of random viral spikes, I don’t see the algorithm getting worse.

I see it getting smarter.

It’s learning. It’s maturing. It’s becoming more sustainable for long-term growth.

Why This Should Actually Make You Feel Hopeful

I’ve been on enough platforms to know what happens when a company doesn’t care about your success.

I spent years building on LinkedIn (still am there). Then they changed the algorithm and my reach tanked overnight.

These platforms extract value from creators without giving much back.

But Substack? They built Notes specifically to help writers grow their newsletters.

The numbers prove it’s working. In the last three months, the Substack app has driven 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions. The app is now the top source of subscriber and revenue growth for publishers, even higher than recommendations.

Notes isn’t some experimental side project. It’s becoming the primary engine of discovery on the platform.

And the fact that they’re actively refining the algorithm to support steady, sustainable growth instead of just viral chaos?

That tells me they’re thinking long-term.

This is a platform that actually wants to see you succeed.

Randa Sakallah, Substack’s editorial lead, described Notes perfectly at the NYC event: “Think of Notes as the town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

She listed the different types of people you’ll find there: conversation starters, satirical commentators, techno-optimists, and “the wholesome crowd, who are just... nice.”

I love that last part. It’s the first time I’ve heard a tech company admit that being genuinely nice and supportive is still on the menu. That you don’t have to be outrageous or controversial to succeed.

The algorithm rewards real connection, not just engagement bait.

Where I’m Putting 98% of My Focus in 2026 (And Why You Should Too)

Now that I’ve seen this shift happening in real-time, I’m even more convinced about where to focus my energy.

Notes isn’t just “working” for me right now. It’s maturing into something even better.

I went from zero to 14,000+ subscribers in a year. I’m generating $5K+ monthly revenue from digital products, not paid subscriptions. And Notes has been the primary engine behind that growth.

But I’m not just riding what worked in 2024. I’m adapting to what’s working now.

That steady, consistent growth I’m seeing? That’s the foundation of a sustainable Substack business.

Not chasing virality. Not gambling on algorithm luck. Just showing up consistently with valuable content and letting the system do what it’s designed to do: connect readers with writers they’ll subscribe to.

This is where I’m putting 98% of my energy in 2026.

Not because it’s trendy. Not because some guru told me to. But because the system is actually built for my success.

Hamish said something at the event that perfectly captures what’s different about Substack:

“You might remember when social media actually felt fun. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram—those early days were exciting, even wholesome. But as the business models evolved, they prioritised engagement over humanity. The game became: maximise addiction, not connection.”

God, I miss those early days. When Twitter felt like a conversation, not a rage-filled dumpster fire.

“Substack’s version of a social network is an experiment in reversing that—in giving power back to writers and readers.”

That’s what hooked me about Substack. It feels like what social media should have been all along.

Let Me Show You How to Build a Sustainable Substack Business

Understanding how the algorithm works is one thing.

Actually building a complete growth system that generates real income is another.

That’s what I teach in my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This isn’t just about Notes. It’s about building a complete, sustainable newsletter business that works whether or not you get lucky with a viral post.

Inside, I break down everything I’ve learned from going from zero to 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year:

Stop guessing what works —discover the complete visibility system that consistently brings new subscribers, including the exact Notes strategy, the LinkedIn-Substack flywheel, and the collaboration approach that brought me 1,600+ subscribers in 60 days

Build a sustainable writing practice —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy (I work less than 10 hours a week on my Substack and still grow consistently)

Master the complete growth ecosystem —Notes is just one piece; I’ll show you how to use every Substack feature (recommendations, collaborations, cross-posts, and more) to compound your growth

Build a real newsletter, not just an audience—because subscriber count doesn’t pay your bills; a complete monetization system does

I’ve proven it works. 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue in just one year, working less than 10 hours a week.

And, this week you’re going to get my Personal Substack Swipe File as a bonus, which includes some of my best-performing Notes.

Over 400 writers have joined the masterclass, and they’re building sustainable newsletters that generate real income without burning out.

Here’s what Jake told me after taking the masterclass:

“I wanna say thank you for putting this together, sharing it, and making it accessible. This was one of the best, most concise explanations of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.”

You can join below with 100’s of writers building sustainable Substack businesses:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Substack is maturing. The algorithm is stabilizing. The platform is proving it’s built for the long term.

This is exactly when you want to be building.

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.