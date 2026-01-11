I have over 600 writers in my Notes Growth Workshop, all joined this last year.

Different niches. Different audiences. Different starting points.

But they all have one thing in common: they’re growing consistently.

Some are gaining 10 subscribers daily. Some 20+. Some 50+. The numbers vary, but the growth is consistent. Every single day.

And they’re all doing the same thing. Using the same system.

Here’s what that system looks like.

They’re not spending all day on Notes (and neither should you)

These writers aren’t on Notes all day. They’re not posting 10 times a day. They’re not trying to go viral. They’re not stressing about crafting the perfect post.

Here’s what they ARE doing:

Writing 2-3 Notes per day. Specific types, not random thoughts. This takes 20-30 minutes total.

Engaging with other writers. Building real relationships, not just collecting likes.

Showing up consistently. Same routine, same types, every day.

That’s it. That’s the system. Of course there’s nuances and tips & tricks here and there, but this is the general concept.

Here’s why it works: Simple equals sustainable. Sustainable equals consistent.

Consistent means the algorithm learns their voice and starts connecting them with the right subscribers. Growth compounds over time.

The difference is clear. Before the system, writing on Notes was sporadic, random, and stressful. After the system, it’s predictable, consistent, and sustainable.

Every niche I've tested. Same system, Same results.

I get this question several times a week: “Ok, that’s great but will this work for my XYZ niche?”

I’ve seen this system work for personal development writers, business coaches, fiction writers, parenting content creators, tech and productivity writers, health and wellness coaches, career advisors.

Every niche you can think of. Really.

Here’s why it works everywhere: the system isn’t niche-dependent. It’s framework-dependent. The Note types work universally. You adapt them to your niche, but the structure stays the same.

Real examples from my Workshop:

A parenting writer went from 400 to 2,000 subscribers in 3 months.

A productivity writer was stuck at 300 subscribers for months, now at 1,200.

A fiction writer grew from 150 to 800 subscribers in 2 months.

Different content but the same system. Consistent growth.

What happens when you stop guessing and start following a system

You’re probably posting on Notes already. Maybe you’re getting some likes. Maybe a few subscribers here and there.

But it’s inconsistent. Frustrating and unpredictable. (I get it because I was there, too)

Here’s the difference:

Without a system, you’re hoping and guessing. Random results.

With a system, you’re implementing and knowing. Consistent results.

The system gives you which Note types to write because not all Notes convert equally.

It shows you how to write them quickly in 5 minutes, not 30. How to engage strategically to build relationships, not just get likes. The timeline to expect so you don’t quit early.

You don’t have to figure this out on your own. Over 600 writers are already using it. It’s proven across niches. It’s replicable.

You just need the framework.

Get the complete Notes system (plus January’s challenge starts this week)

If you want my full system (the types of Notes that convert, when to post each type, how to write them in 5 minutes, the engagement strategy that builds followers), join my Notes Growth Workshop.

When you join through this weekend only, you get a ticket to my next 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge which starts next week.

When you join today, here’s everything you get:

7 proven Notes templates (delivered daily via email starting January 15th)

Real examples from my own high-performing Notes (see exactly how each template works in practice)

Algorithm strategy for each format (understand the why behind each template, not just the what)

The complete “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop (the full system I used to grow from 0 to 15,000+ subscribers)

Access to our community of 600+ writers (connect, collaborate, and grow together)

Here’s the best part: When you join the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop today, you automatically get January’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge included.

Join the Workshop and January Challenge below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The 600+ writers using this system aren’t more talented than you. They’re not in better niches. They just have a system.

And now you can have the same one.

Let’s make 2026 your growth year.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you writing on Notes consistently? What’s your biggest challenge with it? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment