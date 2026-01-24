Everyone’s drawn to the same promise when they start writing online…

Time freedom. Passive income. Work from anywhere.

Wake up to subscriber notifications and product sales while you slept. Build something once and watch it compound.

That’s what pulled me in. The vision of sitting at a coffee shop in Puerto Rico, writing for a few hours, checking my phone and seeing I made $500 while having breakfast.

And that vision is real. My newsletter made over $100K last year. I do work from anywhere now. I have the ability to go surfing this morning (from Puerto Rico) and come back to product sales in my inbox.

But that’s not what I want to talk about. Because that’s the byproduct.

What I want to tell you about are the three things that happened in the 365 days before any of that became real.

The things that only happened because I didn’t quit when it felt pointless. When I had 200 subscribers and zero dollars. When I’d been posting for three months and growth felt impossibly slow.

Most people start writing online chasing passive income. But, they quit too soon because they don’t see big results overnight…

Passive income isn’t what you build first. It’s what you earn after you build these three things.

Lesson #1. You learn delayed gratification (and farmers don’t expect harvest next week)

The first three months on Substack were lonely.

I was writing consistently. Posting on Notes daily. Showing up. Doing everything the successful writers said would lead to growth.

And I was gaining maybe 2-3 subscribers a week. Some weeks none at all.

I wanted to quit. I kept thinking “this isn’t working for me.” I’d check my dashboard obsessively, hoping to see momentum that just wasn’t there yet.

But somewhere around month four, something shifted in how I thought about this whole thing.

Farmers don’t plant a seed and expect to reap a harvest next week. They plant. They water.

They keep watering even when they don’t see anything happening above ground. Because they understand that growth is happening beneath the surface before it becomes visible.

Then you get a harvest. If you did the right work and didn’t stop watering halfway through.

That’s exactly how Substack works. That’s how passive income and time freedom actually happen.

You put in work today that pays off months from now. You write posts that bring subscribers six months later when someone discovers them through search.

You create products that sell for years after you built them. You post Notes daily that teach the algorithm your voice, and the momentum kicks in after 90 days, not 9 days.

Learning delayed gratification was the first real thing that happened because I didn’t quit.

I stopped expecting immediate results. I started trusting the process even when I couldn’t see the payoff yet.

Lesson #2. You gain the ability to scale infinitely (same work, completely different results)

Month three on Substack, I had about 800 subscribers.

Month twelve, I had 10,000.

Same amount of work. Same time investment. Same daily routine.

But wildly different results.

That’s when I understood what scale actually means. And it’s different from any other business model I’d tried before.

When I was doing coaching calls, more clients meant more hours. More revenue required more time, I could only scale as far as my calendar allowed.

But with a newsletter? You put in the same work writing to 100 subscribers that you do writing to 10,000 subscribers.

You write one post. It reaches 100 people…

Then six months later, it reaches 10,000 people. Same post. Same time investment. Ten times the reach.

This is the compound effect. As you stay consistent, your income grows. Your time investment stays the same.

I’m making more money now than I was six months ago. But I’m not working more hours. I’m working the same 2-3 hours daily I was working when I had 2,000 subscribers.

Lesson #3. You build the most valuable skill you can learn

Writing on Substack for a year taught me skills worth more than the $100K I made.

I learned how to communicate clearly. How to take complex ideas and make them simple enough that someone reads them on their phone while waiting in line at the grocery store.

How to tell stories that actually connect with people instead of just sharing information they scroll past and forget.

But the bigger skill I learned was this: how to build an audience and solve their problems.

I learned how to pay attention to what people actually struggle with, not what I think they need help with.

How to ask the right questions. How to create solutions that genuinely help instead of just creating products I think are cool but nobody buys.

My favorite way to solve problems and monetize is with digital products. Simple workshops and guides that help people get unstuck.

But the skill of understanding what people need and building solutions for them? That translates to anything you want to do.

You learn how to write something people actually want to read. You learn how to build something people actually want to read and buy.

Substack is the best place to be writing right now (and the platform keeps getting better)

You could learn these three lessons on any platform.

But Substack is the best place right now to be growing and writing, and it’s not even close.

The platform keeps evolving. They’re adding video. New ways to connect with readers. Better monetization tools.

They’re listening to what writers need and building features around it.

But the biggest investment they’ve made? Substack Notes.

You can grow your newsletter right here on the platform by writing daily Notes.

You don’t need to hustle across five different social media platforms driving traffic back. You don’t need to master Instagram and LinkedIn and Twitter and TikTok and whatever comes next.

You just write Notes. Short thoughts, stories, insights. Right where your readers already are. The algorithm is designed to show your work to people who will actually subscribe.

I grew to 10,000 subscribers in a year. Seventy percent of that growth came from Notes alone. From spending 20-30 minutes daily writing short posts on the platform.

The key is creating a simple system and sticking with it for as long as it takes

You don’t need a complicated strategy to grow on Substack.

You need a simple but sustainable and effective system. Then you stick with it for as long as it takes.

When you have a simple system that works, you just work and write a little each day. You trust the process. You water the seeds you planted. And your newsletter grows.

It’s not complicated. But it requires patience most people don’t have.

That’s the real difference between writers who make it work and writers who quit. Not talent. Not luck. Not being in the right niche at the right time.

Just staying long enough for the compound effect to kick in.

Let me show you the system that brought me to 10,000+ subscribers

Understanding these three lessons is valuable.

Knowing the exact system to implement them so you actually see results is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year building through constant testing and iteration.

And that’s why I created the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Over 500+ writers have joined so far in the last year, and I’ve seen them transform their newsletters from slow growth to consistent momentum.

Inside, I break down how to:

Build a sustainable Notes practice that brings 10+ subscribers daily in just 20-30 minutes, so you’re not spending all day on social media trying to drive traffic

Create the types of content that actually convert browsers into subscribers, not just rack up vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Monetize with simple digital products instead of paid subscriptions, so you’re building freedom instead of monthly content obligations

Scale your newsletter without scaling your workload as your audience grows from hundreds to thousands of subscribers

Avoid the burnout trap that kills most newsletters before they hit their stride, by building systems that work with your life instead of consuming it

The masterclass walks you through the complete system I used to go from 0 to 15,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue in one year.

You can join below and start building your system:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Question: How long have you been writing on Substack?

Are you past the three-month point where most people quit? Let me know in the comments.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.