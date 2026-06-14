I got a DM this morning from a subscriber named Rhodri.

“Hi Wes, I’m keen to buy one of your courses but I’m a little unsure which one would suit me best. I’m in my first 6 weeks on the platform. Thanks.”

It made me stop and think.

In my head it feels obvious how each of my products helps and who each one is for. But Rhodri’s message was a good reminder that what’s obvious to me isn’t always obvious to the person reading.

So let me fix that today.

I’m also always telling you that one of the most important things you can do as a writer is talk about your offers regularly and openly so people actually understand how you can help them.

Most writers are far too quiet about what they sell. So consider this me walking my own talk.

Here are the three ways I can help you right now depending on exactly where you are.

(Reminder: Pricing officially on all of them goes up tomorrow, Monday June 15th.)

(Step 1) “I’m new and not sure where to start.”

If you’re in your first few weeks like Rhodri, or you’ve been showing up for a while and nothing seems to be working, your problem is almost always the foundation.

No clear story. No real positioning. No understanding of what actually makes someone subscribe.

Most writers skip this entirely and then wonder why their growth feels random.

Then start here: The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This is the complete foundation. Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

It’s the strategy behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue, laid out simply so you can follow it from day one.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) “I’m showing up but Notes isn’t working for me.”

Maybe you have the foundation. You understand your story and your audience.

But Substack Notes feels like a mystery. You’re posting and getting a few likes and not much else, and you don’t have a real daily routine you can actually stick to.

Then start here: The Notes Growth Workshop.

The specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

This is my most popular training and it’s how I personally grow 20 to 30+ new subscribers every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) “I have an audience but I’m not making any money from it.”

Maybe you’ve built a genuine audience. People read your work and trust you.

But you haven’t turned any of it into income because you’re waiting until you feel big enough or you’re not sure what to even sell.

Then start here: The Digital Product Masterclass.

This covers how to create a simple product under $100 in a weekend and sell it to the audience you already have.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one focused product that solves one real problem. This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a newsletter.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up getting all three and using them together as a complete system.

The Substack Masterclass builds the foundation. The Notes Workshop runs the daily growth engine. The Digital Product Masterclass turns it all into income. That’s the whole picture.

But you don’t have to start with all three. Start with the one that fits where you are right now.

Pricing on all of them officially goes up tomorrow, Monday June 15th.

If you’ve been on the fence and you’re ready to grow your Substack this summer, today is genuinely the best time to jump in.

Whether you join or not I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the best time to build a writing business online. It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way reach out.

Keep writing, Wes