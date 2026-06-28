I got a message from a subscriber named Joshua this week:

“Hey Wes, I just subscribed and would love your help. Where’s the best place for me to start?”

In my head, the answer felt obvious. But it was a good reminder that what’s obvious to me isn’t always obvious to the person reading.

If we don’t plainly share how we can help people, they genuinely don’t know. We’re actually doing our audience a disservice by keeping our offers vague or staying too quiet about them.

So let me fix that today. But first, this got me thinking about something bigger this week.

Authenticity.

AI is wild right now, and it’s only growing. It can write a blog post, build a website, design a graphic, and code an app, all in a matter of minutes.

So how do we not get lost in the mix?

I think authenticity is going to matter more and more in the years ahead, maybe even in the coming months. AI can write for you, but it can’t replace your story.

So I want you to think about this one this week: what’s the story you want your audience to know about you?

Start refining that now. Because in a world filling up with AI, your story is how you stand out.

Here’s 3 ways I can help you grow this summer

And in the spirit of practicing what I preach, let me be plain about how I can actually help you grow this summer. Here are the three ways, depending on exactly where you are.

(Quick note: pricing officially goes up on all offers July 5th, so right now is genuinely the best time to jump in.)

(Step 1) “I’m new and not sure where to start.”

If you’re just getting started, or you’ve been showing up for a while and nothing seems to be working, your problem is almost always the foundation.

No clear story. No real positioning. No understanding of what actually makes someone subscribe.

Most writers skip this entirely and then wonder why their growth feels random.

Then start here: The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This is the complete foundation. Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

It’s the strategy behind 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue, laid out simply so you can follow it from day one.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) “I’m showing up but Notes isn’t working for me.”

Maybe you have the foundation. You understand your story and your audience.

But Substack Notes feels like a mystery. You’re posting and getting a few likes and not much else, and you don’t have a real daily routine you can actually stick to.

Then start here: The Notes Growth Workshop.

The specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute daily routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

This is my most popular training and it’s how I personally grow 20 to 30+ new subscribers every single day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(Step 3) “I have an audience but I’m not making any money from it.”

Maybe you’ve built a genuine audience. People read your work and trust you.

But you haven’t turned any of it into income because you’re waiting until you feel big enough or you’re not sure what to even sell.

Then start here: The Digital Product Masterclass.

This covers how to create a simple product under $100 in a weekend and sell it to the audience you already have.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one focused product that solves one real problem. This is the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a newsletter.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers end up getting all three and using them together as a complete system.

The Substack Masterclass builds the foundation. The Notes Workshop runs the daily growth engine. The Digital Product Masterclass turns it all into income. That’s the whole picture.

But you don’t have to start with all three. Start with the one that fits where you are right now.

Pricing on everything officially goes up July 5th, and summer is genuinely the best time to build this.

So if you’ve been on the fence, now is the time to jump in and get the help.

Whether you join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the best time to build a writing business online. It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way, reach out.

Keep writing, Wes