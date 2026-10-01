Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Wattam's avatar
Amy Wattam
Oct 1

Wes, I'd like to ask you, once I have a low ticket product, where am I actually selling it? Only in my posts/articles? Or on notes as well? Thanks very much

Reply
Share
Todd E Jones's avatar
Todd E Jones
Oct 4

Nice job Wes. Testing the ideas now.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture