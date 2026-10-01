I got an email from Mark today that made me realize I’d left something out.

In a Post last week, I suggested paying attention to the questions readers ask in your comments and replies.

When the same problem keeps coming up, that can be a good starting point for a digital product.

But Mark asked:

“What if I don’t have a lot of comments or replies yet? How do I know what to create?”

That’s a fair question.

When you’re new to Substack, you might spend hours writing a Post and get almost no response. Then someone tells you to “listen to your audience,” and you wonder what you’re supposed to listen to.

Maybe you want your writing to become another income stream…

Maybe you’d love to take on fewer clients or give yourself more options beyond your day job…

But growing an audience feels slow. Now it sounds like you have to wait for a bigger one before you can even figure out what to sell.

You can start researching your first idea before your own comments section gets busy.

Here are three places I’d look.

1. Other writers’ readers are asking questions you can learn from

Find three or four established Substack writers covering subjects similar to yours. Read their Posts, then spend some time in the comments.

What do readers keep asking?

Where are they confused?

Are they requesting an example or saying they understand the advice but don’t know how to use it?

Write down the questions that come up more than once.

You’re looking for a problem you could help solve through your own experience. Those conversations can help you understand what people interested in your subject need—even before they find your Substack.

2. The bad book reviews may tell you more than the good ones

Go to Amazon and find books about your subject.

Read the positive reviews to understand what readers found helpful. Then read the critical ones.

Sometimes someone explains exactly what they hoped the book would help them do—and what was missing.

“Good information, but I needed examples.”

“I still don’t know where to start.”

“I wanted something I could actually use.”

A gap like that could suggest a short guide, a template, or a focused workshop.

For example, someone might enjoy a book about gardening but still need a simple planting plan for a small balcony. You could help with that specific step without writing another gardening book.

3. Reddit is full of people explaining where they’re stuck

Find communities related to what you write about and read the conversations.

Look for repeated questions. Pay attention to what people have tried, what frustrated them, and what they still need help doing.

Notice the words they use, too. When you eventually describe your product, you want someone to recognize their problem in your offer.

You’re looking for a pattern you understand well enough to help with. One conversation might spark an idea; several people describing the same struggle give you more to work with.

You’re looking for one problem—not ten

I learned this after my first digital product flopped.

I spent weeks making what I thought readers needed. When I finally asked what they were struggling with, their answers pointed me toward simpler, more useful ideas.

Creating products around those problems has helped me make over $200K in the last two years as a writer, working on this part time.

You don’t have to turn everything you know into your first product. A useful guide, template, or workshop can help someone take one step they’ve been struggling with.

Keep the idea focused enough that you could create a first version over a weekend. Then test your understanding through a Post, a Note, or a conversation with someone who has that problem before spending weeks building.

Your job today is to find a starting point.

Collect five questions from your research. Which one are you qualified to help answer? What could you make that would help someone put your answer into practice?

If you’re looking at those possibilities and wondering which one people would actually buy, that’s the first thing we work on inside my Digital Product Masterclass.

Then I’ll walk you through creating it and making your offer. You don’t need to arrive with an idea already figured out.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

I’m also developing a Create Your First Offer Challenge to help writers put this into practice. I’ll share the details soon.

Question: What do you write about—and what’s keeping you from choosing your first product idea? Tell me in the comments.