My first digital product was a PDF guide, around 25 pages, covering what I’d figured out about growing on Substack.

I put it together over a weekend, priced it under $50, and mentioned it in a post.

Within 72 hours, 23 people had bought it.

I’d earned money from my writing before. As a resume writer and career coach, I knew how to find clients and fill a calendar.

But every dollar from that work came with a call to prepare for, a document to write, or an appointment to show up for.

This was different. I had made something once, and people were buying it simply because they wanted the help inside. Nobody was waiting on me to get on a call.

That made me look at my whole Substack differently.

I Almost Talked Myself Out of Writing that First Guide

Readers kept sending me versions of the same questions.

“How are you growing your Substack?”

“What’s your writing strategy?”

“Can you help me with mine?”

I answered each one individually, sometimes spending fifteen or twenty minutes on a single reply, and then another reader would send me almost the same question the next day.

I still hesitated to turn any of it into a product.

I kept telling myself that someone with more experience was better qualified, that a guide like this should come from a bigger name than mine.

But the people asking weren’t looking for the world’s leading expert.

They just wanted help with something I had already figured out, and they came to me because I was a few steps ahead of where they were.

So instead of trying to teach everything about writing online, I organized the answers I kept typing out and turned them into a guide they could follow on their own.

Those 23 Buyers Showed Me Something Pretty Big

A growing audience feels encouraging, but a follower count can’t tell you whether anyone values your help enough to pay for it. Those 23 purchases could.

The relationship also didn’t end at checkout.

Some buyers started showing up more in my comments, a few shared my writing, and others reached out asking what else I could help with.

Their feedback showed me which parts of the guide were most useful and what I should build next.

My Substack stopped being only a place where I published and became a place where I understood my readers’ problems and offered practical help with them.

You Don’t Need a Bigger Audience to Start. You can start this week.

Since then, I’ve created other products around specific problems my readers face.

Together they’ve brought in over $200,000 in the last two years, and I work on this part time.

If you’re waiting for your list to get bigger before you create anything to sell, I’d gently push back on that.

I’m glad I didn’t wait. Those first buyers taught me what readers valued and gave me something to build on.

Inside the Digital Product Masterclass , I help you find your starting point: one problem, one useful product, and a clear way to offer it through your writing.

You’ll learn how to:

Find the question your readers already keep asking you, which is usually hiding in your DMs and comments

Test your idea before you spend weeks building it

Create a simple first product in a weekend, without needing a huge course

Offer it to your readers in a way that feels helpful instead of pushy

It’s the same process behind more than $200,000 in digital product sales over the last two years.

If you’re ready to create your first product, you can join the Masterclass below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

You don’t need to know what to create before you join. That’s the first thing we work through.

Question: What’s the one question your readers keep asking you? Drop it in the comments, because there might be a product hiding in it.