I wasn’t sure how I’d grow my Substack when I first started writing here.

I tried everything. LinkedIn posts driving traffic back. Newsletter swaps with other writers. Guest posting. Cross-promotion. I was on five different platforms trying to funnel people to my Substack.

And I was exhausted. Completely burnt out from the constant hustle.

Then I started writing on Notes. Just showing up daily, posting different types of Notes, engaging with other writers.

And my Substack started to grow. Not overnight, not in some dramatic viral moment. Just slow and steady.

Now every day I get those little “new subscriber” notifications. Around 10+ subscribers each day join my newsletter from Notes, some days it’s 20 or 30+.

A lot of that growth comes directly from Notes. It’s become my main source of subscribers without the burnout of being everywhere at once.

The weekly habit that builds real community (and actually helps you grow)

Early on when I started writing Notes, I realized something. Growth on Substack works better when writers support each other instead of competing.

So I started hosting a weekly “Notes Boost” in my Substack Chat. Every Tuesday, writers show up and share their most recent Note. Other writers read, restack, engage, and genuinely support each other’s work.

It’s not about gaming the algorithm. It’s about community. It’s a simple way to discover new writers to follow and have new writers discover you. Over 200 writers join every single week now.

And it works. Laura recently told me: “Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2,000 subscribers this month just using Notes three times a day since November.”

That’s what happens when you show up consistently and build real connections with other writers.

You can join the Notes Boost (it’s completely free)

My Notes Boost happens every Tuesday in my Substack Chat. You can join right now below. Just watch for the notification every Tuesday and jump in when it goes live.

Share your Note. Support other writers. Find new people to follow. That’s it.

No strings attached, no pitch, just a weekly space for writers to lift each other up.

Let me show you the complete system that brings 10+ subscribers daily

Joining the weekly Notes Boost is one thing.

Knowing exactly what to post every day so the algorithm surfaces your work and converts browsers into subscribers is another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking.

Which Notes bring actual subscribers…Which ones just rack up vanity metrics…What makes the algorithm show your work to new audiences who’ll actually subscribe.

And that’s why I created my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, I break down how to:

Stop guessing what to post —discover the specific types of Notes that consistently convert browsers into subscribers, with real examples from my journey to 15,000+ subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less —so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time and energy

Avoid the engagement trap —learn which Notes get tons of likes and comments but zero subscribers, so you stop wasting time on metrics that don’t move the needle

Master formatting that stops the scroll —the visual tricks and structure that make people actually read your Note instead of scrolling past

Build a sustainable daily practice—because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Special bonus: When you join this week, you get my Top 10 Best Performing Notes Swipe File.

These are my actual Notes that brought hundreds of subscribers over the last few months. You’ll see exactly how I wrote them, how I structured them, and how you can adapt them for your own audience.

I’ve proven it works. Over 15,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue last year, with 70% of my growth coming directly from Notes.

You can join 100’s of writers below and start writing Notes that actually bring subscribers:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: What’s holding you back from writing on Notes every day? Drop your questions below and I’ll do my best to help.