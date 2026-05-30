Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Geetika's avatar
Geetika
8h

This is a serious question - so many successful Substack experts are talking about the value of notes. I believe you all. But I am also getting tired of so many meaningless notes. Following advice that notes are a good idea, people are flooding the feed with drivel.

This is not me being negative. I want to learn and grow on Substack as much as the next person.

Do you notice that trend too? And do you have any advice for the likes of me who are disheartened by this?

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