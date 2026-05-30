Last month I gained 1,400+ new subscribers on Substack.

I shared that number yesterday and got a lot of messages asking the same question: “Where did they all come from?”

So I went through the data. Here’s the honest breakdown of every single source that drove growth in May.

No fluff. Just what actually worked and what the numbers showed.

977 of those 1,400 subscribers came from Notes. Here’s what that tells you.

Not even close to a competition between sources.

977 new subscribers came directly from Notes last month.

This comes from a twenty minute daily routine, writing two to three Notes every morning. I have specific types of Notes I’ve now refined and turned them into templates.

And a restacking strategy that gives older content fresh life with newer subscribers who joined recently and never saw it.

That’s the whole thing. No complicated strategy behind it.

Just showing up every single morning with the right types of Notes and letting the platform do what it was actually designed to do.

Most writers are either skipping Notes entirely or posting randomly without understanding what the algorithm actually rewards.

If you’re feeling stuck or confused on how to grow your newsletter, my advice is to focus on Notes.

The second biggest source caught me off guard. Most writers are leaving this on the table.

Over 200 new subscribers came from Recommendations in May — when other writers on Substack recommend your newsletter directly to their readers.

Most writers either don’t know how Recommendations work or haven’t built the kind of genuine relationships with other writers that lead to them naturally.

This isn’t something you can manufacture or shortcut. It comes from showing up consistently in the community and supporting other writers authentically over time.

The weekly Notes Boost I run every Tuesday in Substack Chat — where 300+ writers show up to share their latest Note and support each other — is a big part of why this number keeps building month after month.

Real relationships lead to real recommendations. The platform rewards both.

I have 150,000 LinkedIn followers. Here’s how many Substack subscribers they sent me in May.

35 new subscribers came from Google. Just free organic traffic finding my Substack through search with zero effort on my end. A byproduct of 18 months of consistent content showing up in search results.

And then there’s LinkedIn and direct traffic combined — people either clicking from LinkedIn or manually typing my Substack URL into their browser.

60 subscribers. Combined.

I have over 150,000 followers on LinkedIn. Most writers who know that assume it must be a massive growth driver for my Substack. The data tells a completely different story.

The vast majority of my growth month after month comes from right here on the Substack platform itself.

That number should reframe how most writers think about where their time actually goes.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack, without burning out

I’m sharing all of this because the data points directly at two specific things — a daily Notes system and the right foundation to make that system actually work.

Both of those live inside two of my trainings. And tomorrow is the last day to get either of them before pricing goes up on Monday June 1st.

📌 The Notes Growth Workshop is the place to start if you want to grow your Substack.

977 subscribers from Notes in a single month came from this exact routine — the specific Note types, the restacking strategy, and the 20-minute morning system that teaches the algorithm who your readers are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you or you haven’t really started yet this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is the complete foundation.

This is my core Masterclass that 100’s of writers have taken. It helps you build your foundation.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently. Most writers skip this entirely and spend months wondering why nothing is gaining traction.

This is the foundation that makes everything else work. And that helped me cross 18,000+ subscribers:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Pricing goes up June 1st. Tomorrow is genuinely the last day at the current price.

Question: Have you ever actually looked at where your Substack subscribers come from?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious how many writers are tracking this.