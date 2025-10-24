Subscribe
If I Could Give You Just One Piece of Advice for Growing Your Newsletter, This is It.
Notes. It's all about Notes.
11 hrs ago
•
Wes Pearce
15
3
Substack is Changing Fast. Here’s How I’m Growing in 2026.
After a year of writing, here's what I'm keeping, what I'm changing, and what I'm ignoring completely
Oct 23
•
Wes Pearce
98
37
How I Grew My Newsletter to 14K Subscribers by Doing Less (Not More)
How I stopped hustling on 7 platforms and grew to 14,000 subscribers by mastering one simple feature (in just 20 minutes a day)
Oct 22
•
Wes Pearce
27
2
Last Call: Substack Growth Masterclass + Newsletter Freedom Workshop (Few Hours Left)
You know that feeling when you see another writer making real income from their newsletter?
Oct 21
•
Wes Pearce
14
1
I Tracked Every Subscriber Source for 6 Months: These 3 Channels Brought 80% of My Growth
Why I stopped posting on 10 platforms and started focusing on the 3 channels that actually convert
Oct 20
•
Wes Pearce
51
12
How Substack Notes Became My #1 Source of New Subscribers (600+ Per Month)
The simple system that turned Notes into my most reliable subscriber source
Oct 19
•
Wes Pearce
24
5
The 30-Minute Daily Habit That Built My $5K/Month Newsletter
Why the secret to sustainable newsletter growth isn't doing more: it's doing less, but doing it consistently
Oct 18
•
Wes Pearce
18
1
How to Start Making Money from Your Newsletter Today (Yes, Even with Zero Subscribers)
Why waiting to 'build an audience first' is leaving thousands on the table—and what to do instead
Oct 16
•
Wes Pearce
34
5
Your Substack Isn’t Growing Because You’re Helping Too Many People
The real reason your newsletter is stuck—and why getting more specific is the fastest way to accelerate your growth
Oct 15
•
Wes Pearce
28
4
How to Monetize Your Newsletter in Your First 30 Days (Even With 0 Subscribers)
Why waiting to "build an audience first" is costing you thousands of dollars—and how to start generating revenue from day one
Oct 14
•
Wes Pearce
36
7
I Spend 20 Minutes on Substack Notes Every Day. It Brings 20-30 Subscribers. Here’s My Exact Formula.
Most writers spend hours on Notes and get nothing. Here's what I do differently.
Oct 13
•
Wes Pearce
40
8
Are Substack Notes Slowly Dying Out? Here’s My Opinion After Gaining 600+ Subscribers
I gained 600+ subscribers from Notes in 30 days. Here's why people saying it's dead are completely wrong.
Oct 12
•
Wes Pearce
56
12
